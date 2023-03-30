Seeking a steady hand to lead through a challenging fiscal crisis and restore confidence, the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board has selected three veteran school administrators as finalists for its vacant superintendent position.
After interviewing five of six initial finalists, the board is bringing back Beth Giese, former superintendent of St. Francis Public Schools, Joel Whitehurst, the former superintendent of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Public Schools, and David (Ed) Klamfoth, superintendent of Iowa’s Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District, for a second round of interviews.
While the three finalists are all highly experienced, their interviews made clear that they have three distinct approaches to leadership and have already begun to develop very different visions for how they would address K-W’s complex and difficult challenges.
In short, Giese said she would focus on improving school morale and attracting open enrollment students, Whitehurst pledged to bring an expert’s perspective to fiscal management, and Klamfoth promised a collaborative, inclusive approach to leadership.
Whoever is finally selected to replace outgoing superintendent is expected to have to do so with limited resources. Staring down more than $1 million in budget cuts, the District isn’t planning to fully replace the existing combined superintendent/elementary principal position.
The job vacancy posting made by K-W and its search consultant, former Superintendent Jeff Pesta’s Rising Tide School Board Services. specified a part-time position that would include two days a week in the office and a third day of remote work.
However, the district is also preparing to offer just a one year contract, meaning the position to easily grow or change next year. Even for the upcoming year, Board Members expressed interest in modifying the posting to utilize the skills of whomever they select.
K-W is one of many districts throughout the region struggling with fiscal challenges as state funding has failed to keep up with inflation, enrollment numbers have declined and the state and federal governments haven’t stepped up to cover Special Education costs.
Last fall, the district slipped into statutory operating debt, meaning that it has debts greater than 2.5% of its expenditures during the previous fiscal year and thus must work with the Minnesota Department of Education to get its fiscal house in order.
While the board members were excited by the possibility of hiring a strong, experienced superintendent with a strong community presence, Board Chair Tonya Craig emphasized that administration is one area that has been identified as a target for major budget reductions.
“We have to take into account the surveys that were done, that were taken by us, by staff, by the public - there were a lot of people saying, ‘cut admin,’” said Board Chair Tonya Craig. “We’re not going to be able to have our cake and eat it too.”
The board had looked at the possibility of hiring a part-time superintendent two years ago, but came to the conclusion that the talent pool would be thin unless it managed to offer a full-time position, even if as part of a combined role.
While board members felt they needed to try to offer a part-time position again this time, Pesta had warned that the talent pools for such positions have become steadily drier. Yet much to his surprise, nine well-qualified professionals ultimately applied for K-W’s vacancy.
Pesta said that while the part-time posting may have driven away some candidates, others were intrigued by the opportunity to use their experience and leadership skills to help a district in crisis without committing to the 70-hour a week grind of a traditional superintendent role.
That said, differences in ambition among the candidates who applied for the position became clear. Pesta said that Giese and Elementary Principal John Mahal both applied for the position in the hopes that they could stay on and see their role potentially grow.
“You initially were talking about posting an Elementary Principal combined with Superintendent, a full time position… I met with John and Beth and they were very interested in that position,” Pesta shared. “When it shifted, they had to rethink whether they were interested in doing part time. They stayed interested because they thought potentially they could be doing more and it could grow into something more.”
Mahal was not ultimately named a finalist for the position because a majority of the board concluded that they were more interested in veteran Superintendents. However, his interview impressed the board, and won him a strong supporter in board member A.J. Lindell.
While Mahal is currently employed as Principal at Albert Lea’s Hawthorne Elementary, he lives much closer to home in Northfield, where he originally taught. He followed up that experience by serving as an Assistant Principal in Shakopee before landing his current position.
Though Mahal has some experience with budgeting from a Principal’s perspective, his relative lack of budgetary experience was a concern for the board. However, Lindell saw in Mahal an up and coming educational leader who could bring fresh ideas and connect with staff.
“(Mahal) doesn’t have the same experience as the others, but he’s got that hunger,” Lindell said. “He’s super self-aware and really took time to provide thoughtful answers to our questions.”
Klamfoth would have his own challenges, as the only candidate interviewed by the Board to come from out of state. However, he would still bring to the position a wealth of experience, as he currently oversees budgets much larger than K-W’s.
Perhaps particularly appealing to the Board was that Klamfoth explained that he had executed the kind of financial turnaround that is so needed at K-W. Shortly after taking his current job, he learned that the District had slipped in a status similar to Minnesota’s SOD.
“I arrived in July and about three weeks later, I got a nastygram from the Department of Education that said ‘if you don’t do some things with your budget, you’re going to be in trouble and we’re going to tell you what to do,’” Klamfoth shared.
Since then, Klamfoth said that Waverly-Shell Rock has managed to work through its fiscal challenges and arrive in an “enviable position.” Now, it’s positioned itself as an educational leader in the region and is investing significantly in building upgrades.
Similarly, Whitehurst would come to the position with strong fiscal credentials. He’s a familiar figure in local education circles, having retired as Waterville-Elysian-Morristown’s Superintendent last summer after two decades on the job.
Before coming to WEM, Whitehurst studied school finance and served as Business Manager for Hastings Public Schools. At WEM, Whitehurst said that he succeeded in convincing voters to back several operating referendums and left the district in a strong financial position.
Already, Whitehurst said he has talked with District Business Manager Todd Lechtenberg about K-W’s budget. However, it’s the prospect of serving kids and teachers once again that is truly motivating him to come out of retirement.
“I’ve painted every room in the house and now it’s time to get back into it,” he said. “I miss the kids - that’s why I got into it, I love the kids.”
However, for the first round of interviews, Giese was the clear standout from the Board’s perspective. Her charisma and enthusiasm shone through, making it easy for board members weary of cuts and declining enrollment to envision her as a cheerleader for the district.
As impressed as he was by the interview, Lindell said that he was worried about how much substance was behind Giese’s presentation. He reached out to a colleague from St. Francis and came away convinced that Giese is a genuine leader with a strong track record.
“I was very guarded because of her enthusiasm - I didn’t want to be sold something because I think we’ve been down that path before,” he said. “I can assure you from a very reliable source that she’s the real deal.”
In conversations she’s had with community members, Giese said that she has seen a strong hunger for more information and a hope that the next K-W Superintendent will do a much better job of communicating with the public.
“The people I’ve been talking to in your district… they want to know what’s going on in the district - great stuff, the stuff you’re struggling with,” she said. “Let’s celebrate and explode - let’s tell the world all of the great things that we’re doing.”
While all of the candidates expressed the importance of collaboration and “servant leadership,” Giese brought home her point by talking about how, for example, when St. Francis Public Schools faced a bus driver shortage, she stepped up herself and got a bus license.
“I thought, that’s what a good servant leader does - they jump in,” she said. “We’re short a sub - that Superintendent job is going to have to be done that night, because during the day we didn’t have a Third Grade teacher.”
Giese was the only candidate to extensively focus on the issue of open enrollment during her interview. That was a huge point in her favor from the Board’s view, as concern about net-negative open enrollment figures has become a huge concern as finances have worsened.
“Open enrollment has become such an issue,” said Board Member Jamie Sommers. “It’s been a request of mine - it’s been promised but not fulfilled - to find out why these parents are leaving, why these families are leaving the District.”
Prior to taking the job at St. Francis Public Schools in 2019, Giese served as the Superintendent in Cannon Falls. She grew up in Pine Island and decided to return back to the region in part to help serve an ailing parent, but also because by that time, she realized how much she missed serving a small, rural district.
“For 19 years, I was in Cannon Falls, I loved that feeling, and I thought there was something inside of me that said ‘go to the metro, go to the big schools,’” she shared. “I took that job, and I learned a lot, but I learned mostly about myself. I don’t belong in a district that is next to the biggest school district in the state … I belong in small town USA.”