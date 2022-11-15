Looking to serve the needs of a growing community and help students who suffered from learning loss to catch up with their peers, Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools could be about to turn to a familiar face for strategic planning guidance.
Superintendent Bryan Boysen brought two proposals for a new round of strategic planning to the board for discussion at its Monday night work session. The effort reflects the board’s desire for additional strategic planning, as was expressed in its performance review of Boysen.
While an outside consultant could provide key strategic advice of their own, Boysen said that much of the process would be focused on increasing engagement with the community, ensuring that everyone, from staff and students to alumni and parents, is engaged in the process.
Strategic planning has traditionally been among the most important priorities of elected school boards. A minimal amount is required under state statute, and many districts opt to invest much more than is required in the process.
Hiring consultants to assist with strategic planning has become more common in recent years. Still, Board Chair Tonya Craig and other board members were a bit skeptical, saying they couldn’t recall a time when Kenyon-Wanamingo has hired outside help for the process.
After years of dealing with COVID-related uncertainty, things may seem back to normal in the classroom. Even so, Boysen said that, with schools strapped for cash and under scrutiny, putting together strategic planning initiatives in a manner receptive to community needs is essential.
“Partnering with someone like MSBA or Nexus will give us that perspective, those other views the community, parents, teachers and students want,” Boysen said. “It’s a very different effort as compared to if we were to do it unilaterally.”
Between the challenges related to COVID-19 learning loss, difficulties finding a qualified teaching workforce and the growing crisis around student mental health, the superintendent emphasized that there’s no shortage of issues ripe for tackling in a strategic planning process.
Strategic planning consultancy services are available through the Minnesota School Board Association, and board members were provided with a one-page sheet laying out the process by which MSBA’s consultants can help the Board to develop a clear mission, vision and goals.
In addition, MSBA’s handout indicates that its staff and and will assist in the process of “facilitat(ing) community engagement-related activities to gather stakeholder (internal and external) feedback to help shape school district priorities.”
An alternative approach could be to go with the services of Nexus Consulting, a Twin Cities-based firm. Nexus could provide the district with a familiar face in Dr. Dave Thompson, who briefly served Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools as interim superintendent.
A handout providing information on Nexus’ services was not provided to board members, but Boysen suggested that their approach might be somewhat less costly and less intensive. He said the consultant relationship could last about six months with Nexus, compared to eight to 12 months with the MSBA.
If the board were to move ahead with either consultant, the process could start as soon as January. A new board will be in place by that time, though the only change will be that former board member James Jarvis will take the place of retiring board member Kevin Anderson.
Board members wanted to hear more from Nexus and asked Boysen to invite Thompson to an upcoming meeting. Yet, with just two meetings to go before the end of the year, Chair Craig said it’s unlikely any final decision will be made this year.
“At this point, we have one meeting in December, so nothing’s really going to happen,” she said.