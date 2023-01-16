Cathy Stark

In her first-grade classroom in 2017, teacher Cathy Stark spends time with students. Kenyon-Wanamingo School District is in statutory operating debt, putting programming at risk, if it doesn’t get back on track. (File photo/southernminn.com)

At its first meeting of 2023, Kenyon-Wanamingo’s School Board made the decision to turn to an old friend for help, as it looks to replace Superintendent and Elementary Principal Bryan Boysen, who announced he will be stepping aside at the end of the school year.

