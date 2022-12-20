Due to reduced debt service costs and declining enrollment, Kenyon-Wanamingo School District residents can expect to see the share of their property tax bill devoted to covering school costs remain relatively steady in 2023.
The approved final levy for 2023 is almost the same as the district's 2022 levy at about $1.71 million. It technically dropped by 0.07%, or $1,273.
Kenyon-Wanamingo’s School Board approved the 2023 levy at its final meeting of the year on Monday, following a Truth in Taxation presentation given to the board by Business Manager Todd Lechtenberg. A single community member who was present.
The decrease comes at a time when Lecthenberg explained to the board that, while funds from the increased property tax levy approved by voters have kicked in, the district has also experienced declining enrollment with about 20 students fewer than last year.
Lechtenberg emphasized that, under his watch, the district has taken a very conservative approach to budgeting. When it comes to general fund expenditures, the district’s projected budget during the 2022-23 school year was 3% lower than the year prior.
One reason that has necessitated this approach to budgeting is the loss of funds related to COVID-19, according to Lechtenberg. State and federal grants the district has been able to access to cover expenses during the pandemic are now drying up.
“We have a lot of grants that we got from COVID, and that’s one-time revenue,” he said.
For example, the district has estimated a loss of approximately $80,000 in food service revenues, a drop of 14% from the 2021-22 school year. This is due to reduced reimbursements from the Summer Food Service Program.
Even though the district did manage to secure the additional voter approved levy in 2021, trimming the budget has remained necessary. As Lechtenberg’s presentation noted, 70% of the district’s funding still comes from the state government.
Across the state, districts have struggled to keep up with inflationary costs. The state hasn’t helped much, increasing its school funding by far less than the rate of inflation and failing to cover the cost of some Special Education and English as a Second Language (ESL) programs).
Kenyon-Wanamingo has also struggled to keep costs under control in some areas, particularly with regards to transportation costs. Lechtenberg’s presentation grouped transportation costs under “pupil support services,” along with school counseling and nursing costs.
Lechtenberg, an employee of School Management Services, who works with districts across the state as a business manager, noted that expenditures in the realm of transportation have been higher than in many districts.
Given that the district includes 221 square miles of rural Minnesota and two population centers about 10 miles apart, much of Kenyon-Wanamingo’s elevated transportation costs are to be expected, but staff are still exploring ways to cut them, and board members asked Lecthenberg to provide them with a specific breakdown of transportation expenditures at a future meeting.
Stubbornly high expenditures in areas such as transportation mean that despite the district continuing its fiscally cautious approach which has entailed years of cuts, spending still exceeded revenues during the 2022-23 school year.
Furthermore, it was announced at November’s board meeting that the district’s finances have somewhat unexpectedly drifted into statutory operating debt, defined as operating debt in excess of 2.5% of expenditures in the district’s most recent Fiscal Year.
Now that the district has fallen into SOD, it will be required to work with state officials to develop a special operating plan to get out of debt. Even as inflation continues to increase the cost of purchasing key services, the bulk of the district’s expenditures are still personnel related.
As the district continues to fall, revenue from the state’s per pupil aid formula will continue to drop. Though additional state assistance could change the assistance, it doesn’t appear that the voter approved levy will be enough to forestall a downsized school workforce.
The school district levy is just one of three primary taxing authorities for property owners, along with the city and county. Beyond the levy, an individual's school district property tax change will also be dependent on any change to the individual property value, plus the change to the school district's taxing capacity (the total amount of taxable value in the area).