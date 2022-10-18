With concerns about school security and access to school facilities rising, Kenyon-Wanamingo’s School Board is revisiting its facility use policies for the fourth time in the last three years with an eye to formalizing the procedures under which a key is issued.
At the urging of member Debb Paquin, the board appears likely to amend the comprehensive eight-page Facility Use Procedures Handbook to include new procedures for requesting a key, as well as an accompanying form.
Paquin said the change is needed, because even though the handbook lays out in detailed manner the responsibilities and fees associated with renting district facilities, it leaves the process and cost of granting keys up to the superintendent and facilities director.
Even under the status quo, Superintendent Bryan Boysen noted that the potential risks associated with unauthorized building access have been limited significantly, because the district has kept comprehensive records of the keys it has issued.
Still, Boysen said it’s almost inevitable that some keys are “floating around” with how many people have had access to the building over the years. In fact, he said that this has been the case at every district he’s worked at.
Yet, with security concerns rising in recent years, Boysen said that the district has become ever more careful in keeping records of key issuance. As for older keys, he said that recent remodels and rekeyings would leave most of those keys non-functional on most doors.
That’s not to say there aren’t potential holes in the system. Some board members, including Chair Tonya Craig, raised concerns that some coaches who are not otherwise a part of the district’s staff might not be returning keys at the end of the year.
In addition to some room for error, Paquin said that the current informal approach has opened the door to protocol violations. For the popular JO volleyball program, for example, no key has been issued, even though the organization pays a substantial fixed fee north of $2,000 to use the school gym.
Without a key, staff have been forced to unlock the doors for JO volleyball, and then return a few hours later to lock them again. The program traditionally uses the facilities on weekends so as to accommodate the varied schedules of participants, adding to the inconvenience for staff.
“That is a direct violation of our school policy because it’s after school hours, but it isn’t enforced,” Paquin said. “We’re counting on them to do that out of the goodness of their hearts - and assuming they’re willing to break the policy, which isn’t fair to them either.”
Under the proposed protocols, organizations would have the choice of whether or not to apply for a key. For those expected to use the building during hours in which custodial or other staff would be present, or for those pursuing short-term rentals, key rental may not make sense.
If they wish to be issued a key, the organization would fill out an additional form and could be granted a key programmed to allow access to a limited part of the district’s facilities for a limited period of time, as agreed upon in their building rental contract.
No formal decision was made on a key policy at the work session, but Boysen said he will bring a proposal to the next meeting which includes a set deposit for acquiring a key from the district, on top of the current fee structure for building rental.
Just how high the fee should be could be discussed further as well. Some members of the board were inclined to set a higher deposit, arguing that it would not pose a significant barrier to organizations since they could count on getting their money back provided they return the key.
Boysen encouraged the board to consider allowing him the authority to set the deposit charged for a key in a flexible manner. However, Paquin worried that this would raise the potential for accusations of unfairness.
“Autonomy is what got us into this problem — it doesn’t work,” she said. “I’d feel bad if I knew I was paying $500 and Betty Crocker’s homemaker school only paid 20 bucks.”