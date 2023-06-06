IMG_3212.JPG

Anjuan Higginbottom, Lorenzo Stucci and Amari Stokes-LeFleuer hold up their diplomas outside of Kenyon-Wanamingo High School on Sunday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Dahl)

Toward the start of the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School graduation ceremony on Sunday afternoon, Josi Quam finished her welcome address by offering some words of encouragement to her fellow graduating classmates.

Louis Breimhurst, Brady Bauer, James DeWitt and Joel Helland stand together in their graduation robes and caps on Sunday afternoon, outside of Kenyon-Wanamingo High School. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Dahl)
Sophia Poquette receives a plaque, which honors her for being a Kenyon-Wanamingo board scholar and getting a 4.3 GPA, from Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board Chair Tonya Craig on Sunday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Dahl)
Josi Quam gives the welcoming address during the Kenyon-Wanamingo 2023 graduation ceremony. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Dahl)
Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Class of 2023 throws their graduation caps in the air at their graduation ceremony on Sunday afternoon. (Screenshot from the Kenyon-Wanamingo Activities’ YouTube page)
Cal Luebke gives a speech during the Kenyon-Wanamingo Class of 2023 graduation ceremony on Sunday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Dahl)
Josi Quam, Nevaeh Greseth, Grace Peters and Lydia Schafer stand together outside of Kenyon-Wanamingo High School on Sunday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Dahl)
Zach Vukelich, Tate Miller, Alex Lee and Eivind Brogger hold up their diplomas at the Kenyon-Wanamingo graduation ceremony on Sunday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Dahl)

