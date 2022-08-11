A car crash on the intersection of Highway 60 and County Road 1 in Goodhue County took the life of a Zumbrota teen Wednesday morning. 

Rachel Nesseth - Region 1A Triple A Award Winner

Pictured is a photo collage Rachel Nesseth put together earlier this year, used to highlight her extensive involvement in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools and what school officials said made her into “such a well-rounded student and a very deserving Triple ‘A’ Award Winner.”
Horse show

Rachel Nesseth assists Cloverbud Harper Kerr during the Aug. 7 Horse Pleasure & Games Show at the Goodhue County Fair. Nesseth was killed Wednesday morning in two-vehicle accident. (Photo courtesy of Heather Sibley Kerr)

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.  All rights reserved.

Tags

Load comments