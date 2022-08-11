A car crash on the intersection of Highway 60 and County Road 1 in Goodhue County took the life of a Zumbrota teen Wednesday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports Rachel Nesseth, 18, was southbound on County Road 1, while a Volvo semi, driven by Jay Bowe was westbound on Highway 60.
The vehicles reportedly collided in the Wanamingo Township intersection just before 9 a.m.
Nesseth died at the scene. Bowe, of Lewiston, was not injured.
The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Zumbrota Police Department and Wanamingo Fire Department also responded to the crash.
A 2022 Kenyon-Wanamingo graduate and daughter of Barney and Laura Nesseth, Nesseth, had plans to attend Concordia College in Moorhead to study biochemistry and participate in track and field.
While at K-W, she was involved in volleyball, dance team, track and field, band, choir, theater, student council, National Honor Society, Knowledge Bowl, and was a student school board representative.
Her involvement in the arts, multiple extracurricular and leadership opportunities eared her recognition of the Minnesota State High School League's Sub-Region 4 Triple 'A' Award earlier this year.
Nesseth was later chosen as the female Triple A Award Winner for Region 1A. She graduated as a board scholar, with a grade point average of 4.3 or better.
In a letter of recommendation for Triple A Award consideration, Nesseth's high school band teacher Claire Larson said her impact on the school and community traveled beyond the classroom.
Larson said Nesseth was often found sharing her musical gifts by volunteering to play at church, for residents at the nursing home and for community holiday gatherings.
In the previous interview, Larson said her natural leader qualities helped her find a leadership role in most of the activities she was involved in.
Nesseth was also a member of the Aspelund-Ever Readies 4-H Club, and showed livestock at the Goodhue County Fair and Minnesota State Fair.
She enjoyed showing her horse, Fortunate Son in 4-H for over 10 years. She qualified for the state fair the past several years. She recently participated in the Horse Pleasure & Games Show Aug. 7 at the Goodhue County Fair.
During the Goodhue County Commissioner's meeting at the Goodhue County Fair Aug. 11, 4-H Youth Development Aly Kloeckner shared some insight on the difficult time the Goodhue County 4-H family is going through.
"She was one of the good ones," Kloeckner said through tears. "Give some extra hugs to your children today, things can change very quickly. In her honor today, give all of the extra thanks and love to those around you."