Whether you’re an eighth grader like Hannah Gudknecht or a senior like John Smith, being a part of the local FFA chapter opens the doors for new experiences and growth.
Gudknecht and Smith were among a group of nine who traveled to the Minnesota FFA State Convention April 24-26.
Smith placed first overall in the Poultry Evaluation Regional Competition back in December.
Along with being a part of the poultry team, he was also three of 121 students recognized by the Minnesota FFA Association as finalists in various areas of Supervised Agricultural Experiences during the state convention. He was a finalist in Agricultural Mechanics, Repair & Maintenance – Placement.
Two other K-W students were finalists for Supervised Agricultural Experiences recognition. Senior Buck Oeltjenbruns joined Smith as a finalist in Dairy Production – Entrepreneurship. Junior Evelyn Scheffler was a finalist in Dairy Placement.
An SAE can involve entrepreneurship, placement or internships in a business, research, exploration, service learning or school-based enterprises. In Minnesota there are 47 areas for which awards can be given, including both placement and entrepreneurship projects.
In addition, those who have earned and productively invested at least $2,000, or worked at least 600 hours, can earn the Minnesota FFA Degree if they also complete a variety of other requirements.
Two Kenyon-Wanamingo FFA teams also earned a trip to the state convention.
The Poultry Evaluation team included John Smith; Jay Smith, grade 11; Knute Ronningen, grade nine; and Jett Smith, grade nine.
The Dairy Evaluation team included Evelyn Scheffler, Matthew Scheffler, grade eight, Gudknecht and Oeltjenbruns. The team ended up placing third in the state, behind Tri-City United in second and Zumbrota-Mazeppa in first.
Three K-W juniors also attended the convention as delegates. Julia Patterson, Sophia Poquette and Reganne Androli attended sessions, went to the career fair and networked.
The convention was held at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, the University of Minnesota’s St. Paul campus and 3M Arena at Mariucci.
A one-of-a-kind experience
For many attendees, including Gudknecht, Jay Smith and Matthew Scheffler, it was their first time at a state convention. For the rest of the group it was the first time in two years attending the big event in person.
Those who earned trips last year competed virtually. Evelyn Scheffler admitted looking at a screen while sitting inside a classroom is nowhere near the same as judging in the coliseum. Prior to the state convention on Thursday, Evelyn said she was looking forward to meeting new people and spending time with others she knew already.
John Smith, who also has an interest in sports, was also eager to listen to keynote speaker P.J. Fleck. The University of Minnesota’s head football coach was expected to share experiences that have been part of his path to becoming the teams 30th leader.
With his last year at K-W coming to a close, John said he has enjoyed being a part of the FFA chapter.
”I like to judge, grow and lead,” he said. “This will all help me in future leadership events.”
Julia Patterson was excited for the opportunity to interact with others interested in agriculture, along with meeting new people and learning more about the agriculture industry.