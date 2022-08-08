The 2022 Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School's Summer Jump Start took place July 18-21, 25-28, and Aug. 1-4 from 8 to 11 a.m.
Participants included pre-K through incoming fifth graders.
Teachers were:
Pre-K Kindergarten Readiness — Tanya Short
Kindergarten/Incoming 1st — Katie Valek
Grade 1/Incoming 2nd — Megan Sabrowsky
Grade 2/Incoming 3rd — Deb Hinrichs
Grade 3/Incoming 4th — Val Ashland
Grade 4/Incoming 5th — Sandy Sahl
Students worked on a variety of things, including making change with money, finding elapsed time, character traits, vocabulary development, multiplying and dividing large number, and finding the mode, median, mean and range for third graders/incoming fourth graders.
Along with other math and reading items, third/incoming fourth graders also participated in two escape room challenges that provided opportunities for group work to practice many math/reading skills.
Teacher Ashland said students tried to escape 'Planet Emoji' while solving reading topics, and they tried to escape 'Emoji Island' while solving math related topics.
As for writing, Ashland said each of her students created several different types of poetry and put them into a book. Another topic that was covered included oral reading/expression, where Ashland said students read several Readers Theatre scripts and performed “Whose Shoes Do You Choose?” for another classroom.
To cover the areas of science, technology and engineering, Ashland said students did a hands-on activity designing a solar oven after reading a story about a family in Botswana. The students had to work in groups, make predictions, gather and use data, and follow the engineering process.
They learned about green engineering, thermal insulators, the design process, and that technology is actually more than they thought it was, said Ashland.
The final activity involved using the solar ovens to cook marshmallows and make smores.
