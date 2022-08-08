The 2022 Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School's Summer Jump Start took place July 18-21, 25-28, and Aug. 1-4 from 8 to 11 a.m. 

Solar oven experimentation

Solar oven experimentation. (Photo courtesy of Val Ashland)
Putting solar ovens together

Solar ovens are put together. (Photo courtesy of Val Ashland) 
Whose Shoes Do You Choose

Students perform a short readers theatre, ”Whose Shoes Do You Choose?” (Photo courtesy of Val Ashland) 
Testing solar ovens

Students test their insulators and make s’mores in their solar ovens. (Photo courtesy of Val Ashland) 
Group photo with solar ovens

The finished results of testing the solar ovens. (Photo courtesy of Val Ashland) 

 

