Polar bears, penguins, reindeer and elves made a visit to the K-W elementary school.

K-W Elementary School students performed the first of their annual holiday concerts Monday afternoon.
Spirited Christmas decorations were put up all over the K-W Elementary School gym.
Students performed a song with cloth, dancing it in sync with the music. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)

