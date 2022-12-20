Polar bears, penguins, reindeer and elves made a visit to the K-W elementary school.
Reach reporter Josh McGovern at 507-333-3128.
Polar bears, penguins, reindeer and elves made a visit to the K-W elementary school.
The K-W elementary students showed off their hard work in preparing music for K-W elementary's annual Holiday Concert. Two performances were held on Monday, one at 1 p.m. and the other later in the day at 7 p.m. The concert was held in the school's gymnasium.
In the K-W Elementary School gym, popcorn was sold for $1 to parents and guests packing the rows of seats on the hard linoleum. Seats faced a curtained stage. From stage left, students with recorders were lead by K-W music teacher Jan Strand into the gym. After a brief introduction, fourth grade students performed "Sleigh Bag" on their recorders.
Then the curtain opened, revealing a choir of polar bears and penguins. Kindergarten, first and fourth grade students then sang "Oh Come Little Children."
Strand paused for a moment to pick up a microphone, into which she said, "I wasn't going to play this card this early in the concert, but you know we had snow days Thursday and Friday, right?"
Kindergarten students performed the "Penguin Polka," followed by "Jingle Bells/Sleigh Ride" accompanied by first grade students. During "Sleigh Ride," the students on stage flapped and maneuvered pieces of colorful cloth in sync to the song, making for a dazzling and spirited display of holiday spirit.
The title of this year’s program was “Do You Hear What I Hear?”
District Superintendent and K-4 Principal Bryan Boysen was in attendance and celebrated the children's performance with encouraging remarks as they filtered out of the gym.
Strand encouraged people to attend the concert and see their favorite penguins and polar bears sing and dance to uplifting holiday songs.
