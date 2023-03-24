Despite deciding to offer just a one-year, part-time contract as it deals with financial difficulties, Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools has received strong interest in its open superintendent position.
Five qualified and experienced professionals have been offered and accepted the invitation to interview for K-W’s top job, which became vacant after current Superintendent Bryan Boysen said he would not seek to stay past the end of this school year.
All interviews will be conducted next week, on March 27 and 28. The district had initially announced that six candidates would be interviewed, but due to a scheduling conflict, Craig Gerlach, the current interim superintendent at Wisconsin’s Mishicot Public Schools, was not included on the final list of interviews.
Gerlach was one of two out-of-state candidates who applied for the position — a development which surprised even Dr. Pesta. The other is David (Ed) Klamforth, the current superintendent of Iowa’s Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District.
Longtime Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Superintendent Joel Whitehurst is also among the candidates who will be interviewed for the position. Whitehurst retired last year after decades of leading one of K-W’s Gopher Conference rivals.
Other candidates are Cecilia Dodge, a self-employed educational consultant who recently served as Interim Executive Director of the Math and Science Academy in Woodbury, John Mahal, Principal of Hawthorne Elementary School in Albert Lea, and Beth Giese, an employee of the Minnesota Department of Education’s Regional Center of Excellence who recently served as Superintendent in St. Francis.
At its March 21st meeting, pushed back from the normal March 13 date to accommodate additional time for the Superintendent search in advance of planned interviews the following week, the Board considered a total of nine candidates to interview.
The search process was led by former Superintendent Jeff Pesta, through his one-man startup search company Rising Tide School Board Services. Dr. Pesta left the District on good terms at the end of 2019 to serve as the interim Superintendent in Hastings.
Rising Tide was unanimously chosen by the Board in January over a competing proposal from the Minnesota School Board Association, which ran the District’s search process when it sought to replace Dr. Pesta three years ago.
While MSBA has broad reach, many Board Members had qualms about their experiences with them. Dr. Pesta offered a very different alternative: a personalized approach which would build on his network of relationships to produce a few very strong candidates.
K-W’s next Superintendent will face a variety of challenges, including dealing with declining enrollment and helping students to catch up from significant pandemic-induced learning loss. At the top of the list is unquestionably the District’s fiscal challenges.
The District slipped into Statutory Operating Debt last fall, after its operating debt rose to more than 2.5% of yearly expenditures. Barring a boost in state funding, it is estimated that in order to emerge from SOD, the District will need to cut its budget by more than $1 million annually.
In this context, the Board decided that it needed to try to find a qualified candidate for Superintendent who could do the job on a part-time basis rather than a direct replacement for Boysen’s combined role of Superintendent/Elementary School Principal.
Of course, the Board had explored the possibility of filling a similarly part-time position three years ago, without much success. With Superintendents getting harder to find, the chances of finding quality candidates for such a position seemed dicey.
Pesta conducted interviews with all seven School Board members and 14 key staff leaders before seeking feedback from the broader community. These interviews were designed to give a clear sense of what skills District leaders most hope the next Superintendent will possess.
During these interviews, seven key themes were identified as particularly coveted. The two most popular were presence - maintaining a high profile in the community and on the job, and authenticity - a commitment to leading in action, not just rhetoric.
Interviewees were also looking for a Superintendent who embodies the ideals of highly competent leadership, who leads with trustworthiness and integrity, who is a strong communicator, is highly committed to the community, and has financial acumen.
Based on these themes and evaluation of overall experience, Pesta produced a rubric for grading potential Superintendents. Then, he dug down into searching for potential applicants - and even to his own surprise, the pool of interested candidates turned out to be plentiful.
To avoid scaring off candidates, Pesta initially kept the names of interested candidates confidential. Even at Tuesday night’s public meeting they were not identified by name, with Board Members provided non-identifying information about their experiences and qualifications.
Given the difficult conversations that may ensue at a candidate’s current job after they have been identified as interested in another opening, Pesta said that some candidates would prefer to have their names released only after the District has expressed interest in them.
Out of nine candidates identified as interested in the opening, six graded highly on the rubric. Out of a maximum of 12 points, one of the candidates received a score of nine points, two scored 10, two scored 11, and one scored a perfect 12.
Pesta said that while Kenyon-Wanamingo’s decision to post a part-time Superintendent position may have initially seemed a hindrance to its chances of finding a qualified candidate, it instead allowed the District to tap into a different type of candidate than neighboring districts.
While the district may be dealing with plenty of challenges, Pesta said that the offer of a part-time, one year position was appealing to candidates who had recently retired, had paused their career as a School Administrator or were in general looking for a more flexible job.
While districts have traditionally offered a three-year contract to Superintendents, the maximum allowed, Pesta said that the one year contract would offer more flexibility for both the District and the applicant. If both the Board and the Superintendent are pleased, they could potentially stay for longer and even take on additional responsibilities.