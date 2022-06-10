Firearm safety instructors John Maki, left, Jason Prondzinski, middle, and Larry Walker present 2022 spring Jack Holmes Memorial Award recipient Jaeda Johnson with her plaque and $50 bill. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Jaeda Johnson, age 12, of Cannon Falls, was the 2022 spring recipient of the Kenyon Sportsmen’s Club Jack Holmes Memorial Award, given to the overall best student in the firearm safety class. Jaeda looks forward to more hunting with her dad. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Longtime firearm safety instructors Jason Prondzinski and John Maki said it's been awhile since one of their students scored 100% on the final firearm safety test.
Cannon Falls resident Jaeda Johnson was thrilled to be the one to change that.
Her achievements while participating in the 2022 spring firearm safety course at the Kenyon Sportsmen's Club, held from March 26 to April 23, earned her the Jack Holmes Memorial Award.
The award honors the life of longtime firearm safety instructor Jack Holmes of Kenyon. It is given to the overall best student in the class.
The student is chosen based on how well they participate, how well he or she interacts with other students and how well he or she does on class tests and in the field day portion of class.
Holmes died unexpectedly in 2003, and for the last 18 years, the Kenyon Sportsmen’s Club has kept his memory alive with the firearm safety award. Along with firearm safety, Holmes was also a member of Holden Lutheran Church and the head coach of the Kenyon-Wanamingo American Legion baseball team for 10 years.
Together, instructors Prondzinski, Maki and Larry Walker awarded Jaeda with the engraved plaque and crisp $50 bill the evening of June 9.
Jaeda, 12, said her favorite part of the firearm safety training was the very last part of the training: field day. The field day consists required scenario-based training opportunities.
The scenarios allow students to learn and demonstrate the commonly accepted principles of safety in hunting and the handling of firearms. It includes shooting a .22 caliber rifle on a range.
The daughter of Kaisa and Rusty Johnson, Jaeda looks forward to more hunting experiences with her dad. Kaisa said they just bought a farm last year, so Jaeda is able to hunt right in her backyard. She shot her first deer last fall.
Kaisa took the class along with Jaeda, and they both studied hard together in preparation for the test. Kaisa also scored 100% on the test, along with one other adult who participated in the class.
Classes traditionally just take place in the spring, but since so many people have already expressed an interest, Prondzinski said a fall class was created. Classes will begin in early September. Contact Prondzinski by calling/texting 651-356-2838 or emailing jason.prondzinski@istatetruck.com to inquire about signing up for the fall class.