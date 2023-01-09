The Goodhue County Board of Commissioners started off 2023 with the swearing in of two re-elected members, a bit of history and a lively debate that could lead the county to abandon its current funding model for school resource officers.
Commissioners Brad Anderson and Jason Majerus were sworn in again for what will be their third terms. Both first elected to the board in 2014, they represent the Cannon Falls and Zumbrota/Goodhue areas respectively, as well as nearby small towns and rural townships.
Anderson was re-elected without opposition last fall, while Majerus easily defeated longtime Zumbrota City Councilor Tina Hostager. Majerus is known for his fiscally conservative approach, which appears to be popular in his district, though Hostager accused him of failing to robustly advocate for his constituents.
The board then moved to elect a new board chair to replace the outgoing Brad Anderson. Traditionally, the position is alternated among the five members to allow for all county residents to be represented by a chair, which would have left Majerus as the logical choice for 2021.
However, Majerus deferred to Anderson last year, citing work and travel commitments and accepting the role of vice chair instead. This year, the position of chair went to Red Wing’s Linda Flanders — the first woman to hold the position in county history.
The first lively debate of the new year largely pitted the two re-elected Commissioners against each other. A proposal to provide continued funding for Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s School Resource Officer was brought forth by Sheriff Marty Kelly, but Majerus questioned its fairness.
Under the contract, the district will only reimburse the cost of 60% of the resource officer’s hours serving Zumbrota-Mazeppa Schools, leaving the county to cover the remaining 40% A similar but separate agreement exists with Pine Island.
Kelly explained to the Board that just a few years ago, Districts covered just 25% of the tab leaving 75% to the county. After examining the issue and surveying other local governments, the county decided to insist that districts steadily increase their contribution.
After several years of increases, Kelly said that the county made the decision to stop asking districts for more. Not only is that level of support comparable to the cost borne by districts in other locales, but Kelly warned that further increases could drive Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Pine Island away.
Already, Kenyon-Wanamingo moved away from employing a school resource officer through the county as costs rose and its budget tightened, as nearly all school budgets have in the last several years, instead working with the City of Kenyon to provide some services.
Kelly added that a school resource officer can help in other areas as well, such as by providing the Sheriff’s Department with an extra hand during the summer to help with law enforcement patrol and investigations, and helps to build strong relationships with the districts.
“Obviously it helps build relationships, it’s preventative and so many more things,” he said.
Even though Zumbrota is a part of his district, Majerus still said that putting a still significant chunk of the School Resource Officer on County residents was unfair to Goodhue County taxpayers who don’t live in the Zumbrota-Mazeppa or Pine Island Districts.
“The question is why are we giving the School District of Zumbrota-Mazeppa a deal at 60%?” Majerus said. “It’s not giving any benefit to residents of any other District.
The most vocal member in pushing back against Majerus’s claim was Anderson, who countered that the arrangement didn’t represent favoritism towards Z-M or Pine Island since he would be all too happy to support similar arrangements with other Districts in the county if they so desired.
In addition, Anderson argued that arrangements between a district and a city contained therein were in fact more unfair since they did not include any contribution towards funding the school resource officer from the district’s township residents.
Board Member Susan Betcher ultimately brokered an unhappy compromise between the two sides, reducing the term under which Z-M’s school resource officer would be funded from three years to one and asking for a Committee of the Whole to study the issue.
Majerus voted against the compromise while Anderson spoke out against it, arguing that it was unnecessary to trim the contract to one year since the contract contained an “out” clause stating that the County Sheriff’s Office could terminate the contract with 180 days notice.
Anderson added that ending funding for school resource officers would likely lead to the loss of a crucial resource for students and staff at a time of tight school budgets and “send the wrong message” — a point Betcher strongly contested.
“We want to make sure we’re doing the best we can by Goodhue County taxpayers,” Betcher said. “That’s the message I’m trying to send, not that we want to not provide support to the schools.”