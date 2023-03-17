Facing an alarming increase in material costs, Goodhue County’s Board of Commissioners has signed off on a “low bid” to restripe county roads that came in at more than 25% above what the county engineer had initially estimated.
Restriping roads on an annual basis is a statutorily required obligation for counties, as a matter of traffic safety. Moreover, County Engineer Greg Isakson said that during the winter, snowplows scrape off many of the lines applied using latex based paint.
Goodhue County and its neighbors have begun using epoxy paint, especially on heavily traveled roads, as it is more durable than latex based traffic paint. While also dramatically more expensive, epoxy paint can last for up to a decade even in Minnesota weather conditions.
In order to maximize its lifespan and avoid damage from snow plows, crews grind a groove into the road before applying the epoxy paint, which adds to the project cost. Epoxy paint also isn’t used on freshly paved asphalt roadways, as oils in the pavement can bleed into the epoxy.
As Deputy Public Works Director Jess Greenwood told the County Board, many of the bids the county has received have come in significantly more expensive than in years past due to the surging costs of many materials, along with supply chain issues and labor shortages.
Even within that context, the two bids received for the restriping work stand out. Priced very similarly, they both came in at close to $400,000 to restripe approximately 240 miles of county roads, representing a dramatic price increase compared to recent years.
Greenwood explained that much of the price increase came down to surging material costs. Compared to just last year, the cost of latex based paint has surged by 67%, or roughly $8 per gallon, while epoxy paint prices increased by 36%.
“As with most things these days, especially in the construction world, we’re experiencing heavy inflationary pricing,” said Greenwood. “Traffic marking is no different.”
In hopes of reducing the project’s cost, county staff requested change order authority, enabling them to work with the project’s contractor, Edina-based “Sir-Lines-A-Lot,” to eliminate segments or modify the material used in certain areas.
Yet while substituting epoxy for the latex based paint may provide savings this year, the sharp increase in latex based paint compared to epoxy may make investing in the latter a more cost effective solution in the long term.
Re-striping costs could fall a bit in the coming years, because Goodhue County applied for and has received a grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Improvement Program to pay for restriping several roads with epoxy paint.
Facing surging construction costs in other areas as well, the County Board followed the Engineer’s recommendation to not contract out aggregate surfacing on several county maintained gravel roads, including County Roads 44 and 49 in the Dennison area.
As with re-striping, the county does some aggregate resurfacing every year with the goal of covering all gravel roads it is tasked with maintaining every three years. This year’s project would cover approximately 15 miles of gravel roadway.
The lone bid for the project, from Nerstrand’s Kielmeyer Construction, came in at roughly a third over the engineer’s estimate. Greenwood said that on a per ton basis, the cost of gravel would have increased by an alarming 45% compared to last year - a price difficult to justify.
“With the overages experienced in a lot of these other contracts, I don’t want to put us in a bad financial position,” Greenwood said.
Instead, the county opted to reject the bid and perform the aggregate resurfacing internally, utilizing its own crushed rock and trucks to get the job done for a price that Greenwood believes will be cheaper than contracting out the project this year.