After unexpected deterioration, coupled with the failure of trucks to abide by posted sign limits, forced the abrupt closure of a bridge in Belvidere Township, the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners is looking at ways to avoid the situation in the future.
With more than 400 bridges on state, county, township and city roads, Goodhue County has the third most extensive bridge network of any county in the state. County Engineer Greg Isakson noted that the number inspected on a yearly basis varies, but it’s around 200.
Under current county policy, Isakson said that each bridge is inspected a minimum of every four years by county staff. New box culverts are inspected on a four year cycle, new bridges on a two year cycle and bridges identified as structurally deteriorating are inspected yearly.
Goodhue County’s bridge inspectors don’t do the job full time, but they are expected to fulfill rigorous requirements. An introductory 14-hour bridge safety course is followed by a full 10-day course, with refresher training courses required annually for active bridge inspectors.
In order to lead a bridge inspection, certified bridge inspectors also must complete five years of training under a certified team leader. Yet even with all of those rigorous requirements, the county’s inspectors apparently didn’t realize just how bad the Belvidere Township bridge was.
Located north of Bellechester along County Road 2, the bridge in question had indeed been identified as a troublesome bridge for years. Its “Local Planning Index” score, an evaluation of its condition, had fallen well below 60, indicating severe structural deficiencies.
Once a bridge’s LPI score falls below 60, state and federal dollars become available to fund the project’s repair. Under the county’s Bridge Replacement Plan, all but one bridge with an LPI below 60 is scheduled to be replaced within the next five years.
Based on its findings, the county made plans to replace the County Road 2 bridge in 2024. However, when inspectors with the Minnesota Department of Transportation saw just how bad of shape the bridge was in, the project became much more of an urgent priority.
While Goodhue County normally conducts all of its yearly bridge inspections with its own employees, a staff shortage led the county to turn to MnDOT for help. As experienced as county staff may be, the thoroughness of MnDOT’s inspections is hard to top given that they have the most advanced equipment and are led by full time bridge inspectors.
When they finally inspected the bridge last October, MnDOT inspectors made an alarming discovery. Trying to break through the rust on the bridge’s pilings to determine how much actual metal was underneath left a hole, indicating that hardly any actual metal was left.
The bridge immediately closed and plans were made to move reconstruction into 2023. Yet at urging of County Board members, including the Township’s commissioner Jason Majerus, the bridge was reopened about six weeks later with significant weight restrictions.
Staff closed the bridge again at the end of January after determining that multiple large vehicles well in excess of the allowed weight had crossed the bridge. At its Feb. 7 meeting, the Board voted to remove the bridge as soon as possible.
According to Isakson, removing the bridge as soon as possible will allow the county to take advantage of contractor availability and lower pricing during the winter months and enable the county to move as quickly as possible on construction of a replacement bridge.
The county’s failure to identify the severity of the bridge’s condition alarmed both staff and board members. Isakson floated several ideas to prevent a repeat from occuring in the future, though all would likely involve additional county investment.
One option would be for the county to hire full-time professional bridge inspectors, such as MnDOT has. Not only would the county need to hire more staff, but in order to make the most of that staff time additional equipment would need to be purchased.
In order to ensure more thorough inspections, Isakson said that the county would also have the option of moving away from its staff-based model. Instead, full time inspectors from MnDOT or independent contractors would evaluate bridges.
Isakson noted that some counties have effectively outsourced bridge inspection responsibilities to MnDOT. However, the county could also pursue a middle ground, inviting MnDOT engineers to inspect only some bridges or only come once every few years.
As an alternative, the county could shift towards annual inspections for all bridges. Isakson didn’t recommend this alternative, as he said that it would more likely than not lead to repeated inspections of new and obviously structurally sound bridges.
Another way to reduce the risk posed by structurally deficient bridges could be to replace more of them, or to replace them more quickly. Committing to repair all bridges with an LPI under 60 within three or four years instead of five would come at a significant cost.
Repairing bridges with a LPI under 70 or 65, for example, is yet another option that could help Goodhue County to get ahead of future issues. However, the county would need to shoulder the costs by itself, and Isakson questioned whether that would really be worth it.
“I think the state has a pretty good system,” Isakson said. “If it’s above 60 it’s not that bad. It’s the ones that are getting below 60, that’s when it’s worth investing money.”
Majerus was skeptical that big changes really needed to be made to the bridge repair and inspection program. From his perspective, the issues with County Road 2 appeared to be specific to one structurally deficient bridge, not broader problems with the county’s approach to inspections.
“From what I feel has been presented, this bridge was abnormal, something happened (to it),” Majerus said. “I don’t think we need to rewrite the entire process of what we’re doing for inspecting bridges.”
Other Board Members were more interested in making at least some changes to the inspection program. Board Member Susan Betcher said that the county should strongly consider closer inspections for those bridges it knows to be most structurally deficient.
“My question would be, once it hits 60 or less than that, is that the point at which we want MnDOT to come in with their special equipment, so they can give us more information?” Betcher asked. “Or if the load capacity decreases by a certain amount, or if you guys say ‘This is weird; we don’t know what’s going on’ — those are the circumstances in which it might be cost-saving and even life-saving to have MnDOT take a look.”
To provide more thorough inspections on a regular basis, Commissioner Brad Anderson suggested that another option could be to collaborate with other local counties to hire a few full-time inspectors.
Isakson that he could reach out to other local counties to gauge interest but noted that, given the extremely large number of bridges contained in Goodhue County’s boundaries, the county would need to be prepared to cover an outsized share of personnel and equipment costs.
“We’re going to end up fronting the major part of the cost of that,” he said.