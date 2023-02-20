After unexpected deterioration, coupled with the failure of trucks to abide by posted sign limits, forced the abrupt closure of a bridge in Belvidere Township, the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners is looking at ways to avoid the situation in the future.

Closed bridge on Goodhue Ave.,Kenyon

A bridge north of County Road 12 Boulevard, off Goodhue Avenue in Kenyon, is closed in 2022.(File photo/southernminn.com)

