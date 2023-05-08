After a quarter century of service to Goodhue County and an accomplished nearly 40-year career in engineering, Goodhue County Engineer Greg Isakson is finally riding off into the sunset.
Isakon’s long list of achievements was celebrated at last week’s county board meeting, as he handed the top job off to Jess Greenwood, who served as his top deputy for the last decade and filled a similar position in Rock County for seven and a half years before that.
“Through Greg’s 25 years as county engineer and director of public works, he has been Goodhue County’s No. 1 advocate to improve the safety and functionality of our transportation infrastructure,” said County Administrator Scott Arneson. “From improving a township bridge to advocating at the state and federal level for Goodhue County projects, Greg has done it all.”
Serving as Goodhue County engineer is no small task; Isakson has overseen maintenance and upgrades on one of the most robust local transportation networks in the state, comprising 400 miles of roads and 440 bridges.
Throughout his career, Isakson has been recognized as an innovative leader among his peers. He was instrumental in spearheading the Highway 52 Partnership with Dakota and Olmsted Counties, which has worked to upgrade the crucial Rochester-Twin Cities connector.
As a member of the County Design Standards Committee, Isakson helped to set uniform road and bridge standards utilized in all 87 of Minnesota’s counties. His work on local pavement and construction designs has also won the county recognition and awards.
In recognition of his innovative work, Isaakson has been named County Engineer of the Year by the Minnesota Association of County Engineers and in 2010, he was named the Rural County Engineer of the Year by the National Association of County Engineers.
The county engineer is appointed by the county board on a four year basis, and plans have been in place to have Greenwood succeed Isaakson since February 2022. He officially assumed the position as Goodhue county engineer at the beginning of the month.
Isakson expressed gratitude to the board for their support and commitment to improving Goodhue County infrastructure. He then addressed the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School students who attended the meeting as part of Social Studies Teacher Dan Rechtzigel’s Government class.
“If you guys are looking for a job that has a lot of different things to do, a county engineer is the right job for you,” Isakson said. “You will not get bored with this position if you’re working hard enough.”
Unlike nearly all official county meetings, last week’s board meeting was held not in Red Wing, but at Kenyon City Hall. It’s part of an annual tradition, briefly interrupted by COVID-19, that Rechtzigel started during his 12 year tenure on the county board.
After he was first elected to the county board in 2004, Rechtzigel decided that it could make for a great learning experience to bring his students to a county board meeting. However, the hour and a half round trip drive from Kenyon to Red Wing proved to be a challenge.
At first, there was little that could be done because under a state law dating back to the 1800s, all county business had to be conducted in the county seat. Rechtzigel and his county board colleagues were ultimately able to successfully lobby legislators to remove that restriction.
Rechtzigel said that the morning field trip fit nicely into his course plan, which began with a broad level view of America’s founding documents and its federal institutions before transitioning into sections on the state, county and local levels of government.
After completing their formal business, the board held a Committee of the Whole meeting to provide students with information on a wide variety of public sector careers. In addition to educating Rechtziegel’s class on how county government really worked, staff hoped to interest students in a county government career as they grapple with a historic labor shortage.
“In the public sector, the amount of benefits that you get allow you to live comfortably in your lives, versus in the private sector where you’re constantly battling to make ends meet sometimes,” Outreach and Communications Specialist Briggs Tople told students. “The paycheck might not be as much up front, but the benefits make up for it long term.”