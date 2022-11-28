Following the lead of dozens of agencies across the region and the state, the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners is looking to transition employees in the county Department of Health and Human Services off of the Minnesota Merit System.
For decades, the Minnesota Merit System has provided basic human resources and services for county agencies. Among these offerings are the responsibility for seeking and vetting job applicants, development of job classifications and pay scales, developing and administering personnel policies and providing HR training for managers and supervisors.
In exchange for taking on these responsibilities, the Minnesota Department of Human Services charges county agencies a fixed amount annually. Goodhue County HHS Director Nina Arneson said that the county has traditionally been pleased with the quality of services it has received.
However, the Merit System’s effectiveness and viability has been called into question in recent years. Costs have risen and the number of county agencies participating in it has drastically decreased, with more and more agencies looking for in-house solutions.
At first, the trend was largely confined to large counties such as Dakota and Hennepin. However, about 20 agencies from large, medium sized and even small counties have departed in the last two years and another dozen appear to be on their way out.
The map Goodhue County HHS staff provided to the board appears to indicate that if the state’s Merit System does survive at all, it will serve mainly a handful of rural counties, mostly in western Minnesota, for whom hiring additional HR staff to run an in-house program would be extremely cost-ineffective.
“Many smaller counties just don’t have the resources or the capacity to take on this type of HR,” Arneson said. “It really goes back to economies of scale.”
As the county seeks to fill positions amid an incredibly tight labor market, Arneson said that relying on the Merit System has increasingly become a hindrance for the county. As the system has shrunk, concerns have risen about not only its cost but also its efficiency.
At least in the short term, it doesn’t appear that moving out of the Merit System would actually save the county money. While costs have nearly doubled in the last five years, the annual cost of enrollment in the Minnesota Merit System is still only $32,000 a year.
As Commissioner Brad Anderson pointed out, that’s a bargain compared to what it would cost to hire even one additional HR staff person to handle the additional responsibilities. Getting a new system up and running would come with even more substantial upfront costs.
Yet running the HR system in-house would also come with massive advantages, Arneson made sure to stress. Among the most important is that it would stop DHS from “gatekeeping” potential applicants, sometimes kicking worthy applicants off of the county’s shortlist for jobs.
That becomes a much bigger problem at a time when due to the labor shortage, shortlists often include just a handful of names compared to the several dozen they used to include. For the most difficult to fill positions, finding even one qualified applicant can be incredibly difficult.
“They’re gatekeeping in a way where it kicks people off the list and we don’t want them kicked off the list -- so then it’s Lisa calling them and saying, ‘give us the whole list,’ and we score it differently,” said Assistant Goodhue County HHS Director Kris Johnson.
Johnson noted that the process of re-scoring applicants to ensure they fit Goodhue County’s needs is intensive and time-consuming. In effect, she pointed out that the Merit System’s increasing ineffectiveness is leading to a gradual transition away from reliance on it.
By taking on the full responsibilities of the Merit System for themselves, Goodhue County HHS could gain additional flexibility, enabling it to tailor job descriptions to fit exactly what it is looking for and offer compensation that is more streamlined and competitive.
Goodhue County has traditionally given its Cost of Living increase to its HHS employees. The county at one time paid this to employees as a lump sum payment in addition to their compensation as laid out under the merit system, but now payments are spread out.
Moving to the county pay scale developed in 2014 would result in a further pay boost for most Goodhue County HHS employees, helping to keep the county more competitive with its neighbors. However, there are some notable exceptions.
Most concerning to Arneson and Johnson was that Goodhue County’s Registered Nurses could see a significant pay cut under the proposed pay scale. Nurse positions are among the hardest the county has to fill, with a recent vacancy remaining unfilled for a year.
Arneson met specifically with HHS’s nurses to try to assuage concerns about a potential pay cut. She warned the Board that if it allowed a pay cut for nurses to go through, several staff members would be likely to leave and filling their positions would be all but impossible.
“These are people who absolutely love their jobs, they love working for the county,” she said. “They can go lots of places and get much better wages and they are feeling that intensely. They want to stay and they are worried.”
Final decisions around the HR system and payscale, or even whether to move off of the Minnesota Merit System at this time, aren’t likely to be made until well into 2023. However, the Board consensus seemed to be that a different approach is certainly needed - and that the county will have to go independent if the Merit System continues on its current trajectory.
“The merit system is going to have to migrate to something other than the standard they’ve had for a long time - or they will have nobody left,” Anderson noted.