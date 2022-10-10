Goodhue County Government Center

The Goodhue County Board of Commissioners is moving ahead quickly with plans to install a new box culvert in Roscoe Township (south of Wanamingo and Zumbrota) ahead of schedule, fast-tracking the project after the existing guardrail began to fall into the creek, necessitating emergency repairs.

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Load comments