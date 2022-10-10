The Goodhue County Board of Commissioners is moving ahead quickly with plans to install a new box culvert in Roscoe Township (south of Wanamingo and Zumbrota) ahead of schedule, fast-tracking the project after the existing guardrail began to fall into the creek, necessitating emergency repairs.
The new culvert will be installed along County Road 11 near the intersection with Branch Trail. The rural location is south of Wanamingo but closer to Pine Island, with a short drive on Branch Trail providing access to the Roscoe Wildlife Management Area.
Bids for the project were opened Sept. 21 with proposals to be voted on at the Oct. 4 meeting, a tight timeline in keeping with the urgent nature of the project. Despite the short notice, nine bids were received.
The project was awarded at last week’s county board meeting to Fitzgerald Excavating and Trucking for just under $150,000. The Goodhue-based company’s bid was the only one to fall below the engineer’s estimate of around $175,000.
The county board approved a change order for a separate culvert project in Wanamingo Township. That project’s timing took place along the lines planned in the county’s Transportation Plan, though it has faced delays.
The Wanamingo Township change order was necessitated by right-of-way negotiations with a landowner, who insisted that engineers alter sections of the culvert and add wingwalls and railing. It will add $88,000 to the cost of the project, bringing the total spent on culvert projects at last Tuesday’s meeting close to $250,000.
With the ongoing negotiations, work on the Wanamingo Township project has not yet begun. That project was awarded to Fitzgerald Excavating and Trucking as well, in tandem with a Kenyon Township culvert which has since been completed.
Even though it’s quite late in the year to begin a new project, Deputy Public Works Director Jess Greenwood insisted that work on the Roscoe Township culvert will start before the end of October, with a goal of completing the project yet this year.
The tight timeline may have played a role in the limited number of truly competitive bids, as some engineering firms are stretched thin and hurrying to complete projects before year’s end. One bid, from Maple Grove-based Meyer Contracting, came in at a whopping $360,000.
County Commissioner Todd Greseth, whose district includes Roscoe Township, said that while there continue to be two lanes of traffic, the width of the road has been significantly reduced since emergency repairs were made to stabilize the existing structure.
In order to beat the winter cold, the county moved immediately to secure the needed materials for the project. Given the ongoing safety concerns associated with the structure, Greseth argued it is essential to move forward as quickly as possible.
“We’re definitely hoping to be able to get it done this year,” he said.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.