Nori Fleming

Nori Fleming, of Kenyon, poses for a photo with her Cloverbud project about raising bottle calves during last year's fair. This year, 4-H'ers are making last minute touches on their projects to display at the 2022 Goodhue County Fair, Aug. 9-13. (Photo courtesy of Dana Ostertag)

The 2022 Goodhue County Fair begins Aug. 9 and runs through Aug. 13. The fairgrounds are located at 44279 County 6 Blvd. in Zumbrota.

 

