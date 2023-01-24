Eagle View Technologies Shot

Goodhue County is looking to join a long list of Minnesota counties that utilizes Eagle View Technologies for aerial imagery. An image from Eagle View is shown here. (Image courtesy of Eagle View Technologies)

Left with a modest unallotted fund balance, due to the challenges of filling positions in a tight labor market, the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners has decided to invest in new technology with the potential to benefit multiple county departments.

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

