With more and more Goodhue County residents getting news and information from social media, the county has dramatically expanded its online presence in recent months, and more outreach efforts appear to be in the works.
While the county has had official accounts on Facebook and Twitter for about a decade, those accounts went lightly maintained for years, largely limited to posting job applications and meeting agendas with limited reach and feedback.
The big exception was the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, whose staff ran an active Facebook page posting near constant updates. That page, which is still run separately from the county’s other social media accounts, has accumulated over 14,000 likes.
In June, the county hired Outreach and Communications Specialist Briggs Tople in hopes of increasing online engagement. In addition to maintaining social media accounts, Tople has been asked to work on everything from emergency press releases to video profiles of county staff.
In the six months since he was hired, Tople has focused on providing additional content on the county’s general Facebook page, as well as the Public Works Department Facebook Page. Both have seen a 250% increase in page views over that time frame.
While Tople doesn’t run the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or the Goodhue County HHS Facebook Page, he is available as a resource for both and monitors comments. In one recent case, Tople helped to get inappropriate comments on the Sheriff’s Office page removed.
The content schedule for each social media account is meticulously planned ahead, and almost all posts are now visually engaging. Regular features, such as the “County Tales” historical profiles provided through the Goodhue County GIS Office, are drawing in clicks.
Another popular recent offering was the snowplow naming contest posted by the Goodhue County Public Works Department. While entries closed on Dec. 14, the contest was popular and could foreshadow more seasonal engagement posts.
The County has also begun posting professionally produced “Employee Spotlight” videos on a monthly basis. Just a few minutes in length, the videos are intended to help residents better know the county’s employees and the work they do.
While the official social media accounts may be growing, the county’s most popular asset remains its website, with about 200,000 pageviews annually. Tople has worked to “clean up” the recently revamped website, with the aim of making it more accessible and user friendly.
In addition to page design issues, the website had been plagued by incomplete and outdated information. Working with each county department, Tople conducted a near total website review, with the aim of updating all pages and providing additional information where needed.
The county’s focus on boosting communications extends to internal communications as well. An internal newsletter called the County Connection is launching in January, and Tople is looking at doing onboarding videos for new county staff.
With Goodhue County agencies grappling with an overall workforce shortage, Employee Recruiting Videos are also set to be a priority. In the coming months, Tople promised that such videos will be released on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office and Adult Detention Center.
In the near term future, Tople suggested that commissioning a new, more modern logo to serve as a complement to the formal, traditional seal currently found across official county communications could be a logical follow-up to the recent website revamp.
The County previously considered commissioning a new logo in 2018, but the proposal ultimately fell flat. However, Tople pointed to the sleek logos commissioned by Red Wing and Wanamingo as examples of branding successes that the county could seek to emulate.
“This would be an investment in the long term success of the county as well as for branding ourselves out there,” he said.