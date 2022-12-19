Goodhue County Social Post

Social media posts, like this one on Facebook, are helping Goodhue County to reach and engage more with its communities.

With more and more Goodhue County residents getting news and information from social media, the county has dramatically expanded its online presence in recent months, and more outreach efforts appear to be in the works.

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

