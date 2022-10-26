Thanks to a series of successful lawsuits backed by the United States Department of Justice and the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, Goodhue County appears set to get a windfall of cash to deal with the opioid crisis from the very manufacturers who drove the problem.
Under an agreement signed by the AG’s office earlier this year, about $300 million in funds will be provided to the state over the next 18 years. Of that funding, three-quarters will go to local governments to develop and implement addiction prevention and treatment programs.
By the time the funds actually get to local government, their size does look notably less impressive. Goodhue County will receive about $100,000 for each of the first nine years covered by the settlement, and about $40,000 for each of the last nine years.
Deputy Director of Public Health Kristin Johnson said that the funds from the program can be utilized to cover the entire continuum of care, from education and prevention to treatment and recovery strategies for those who have fallen prey to opioid addiction.
“$90,000 really is a drop in the bucket when you think about all of the areas that really do need impact,” Johnson said.
Goodhue County Public Health is ultimately responsible for the allocation of these funds, as “chief strategist.” While data on the opioid crisis can be hard to come by, it appears that the opioid crisis is as strong or stronger in Goodhue County than its neighbors.
In recent years, Goodhue County has seen an alarming increase in fatal overdoses. Last year, 16 county residents lost their lives to drug overdose, more than double the number seen and 2020 and significantly higher than previous years as well.
HHS Community Engagement Specialist Maggie Cichoz said that the number of non-fatal drug overdoses is far higher. Twenty Goodhue County residents survived an opioid overdose last year, and Cichoz said that the actual total was likely much higher.
“I think there’s still a lot of stigma around it,” said Cichoz. “We have a lot of work to do with our hospitals to make sure things get properly coded so we have a better data tracking system.”
In order to improve the quality of the data and deliver much more help to those who need it, Public Health will function as a “convener,” bringing together health care institutions, law enforcement, municipalities, local nonprofits and other groups to find solutions.
Public Health also hopes to boost the program’s efficacy by hiring a consultant. The consultant would be temporary, serving about a year. In total, as much as 10% of the program’s funds could be used on administrative costs.
Johnson said that the consultant will help Goodhue County Public Health get a much clearer understanding of the opioid epidemic’s impacts locally by engaging community members and organizations in a way they have not been before.
“Part of what we want to do with the consultant is to get out into the community and have more of those direct conversations,” she said. Our plan is that the consultant would (take) a year to really dig into what’s happening in Goodhue County and then provide a report to the board.”
While listening to feedback from the community is essential, Johnson said that the consultant would hardly be seeking to reinvent the wheel. Instead, she said they would also examine successful approaches that have been taken in other jurisdictions.
Johnson said that Goodhue County isn’t behind the curve when compared to most counties in Minnesota — in fact, she said that many haven’t tackled the issue at all. Yet, when compared to its neighbor to the west, she acknowledged that it can feel like Goodhue County is behind.
“There are some counties in Minnesota that are far ahead of us on this, and Rice County is one example,” she said. “They have a very strong community agency that has been taking a look at opioids for a long time.”
Given that investment, it hardly comes as a surprise that opioid overdoses appear to be significantly fewer in Rice County compared to its neighbors. By making smart investments, she expressed hope that Goodhue County could put itself on a similar trajectory.
Cichoz warned the board that improvements could take years to manifest themselves. With Goodhue County just starting to get a grasp on the problem, she said the county will almost certainly see its data get worse before it gets better.
“I will say that, once we start working with people to start tracking data, our numbers will probably go up,” she said. “We will probably see that at first, even if we are making an impact, just because things are being collected that weren’t before.”