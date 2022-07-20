Goodhue County was recently selected as one of ten counties across the country to be selected for a partnership with CGI Digital (CGI). The partnership would allow for Goodhue County to coordinate and produce a series of educational videos highlighting the county has to offer to residents, visitors and businesses. This partnership comes at no cost to the county due to CGI being a Premier Corporate Partner of the National Association of Counties which provides tools to showcase and promote counties nationwide.
This program also comes with the added benefit of the possibility of renewal every three years.
Once enlisted in the program, CGI will connect with Goodhue County every three years to inquire of renewing the agreement for additional videos to be made and posted. Renewal of all agreements would still have come at no cost to the county. Additionally, the initial agreement has been reviewed and approved by the County Attorney’s Office.
Pursuant to the agreement, county staff would work to facilitate CGIs production of five video chapters which include: Welcome, Employee Recruitment, Parks/Trails/Natural Resources, Housing/industrial and business development, and community organizations. The scheduling, filming, and editing process should take between 12-16 weeks depending on the date we choose for filming.
Per previous discussion with CGI, it is the hope of county staff for filming to occur during early fall with the inclusion of film clips of the summer and winter months being captured by county staff.
Following the final edits of the videos, CGI provides an HTML source code for a graphic link to be displayed on the county website. This link will transport any viewer to a CGI owned link with the created videos prominently displayed. In addition to our videos, local businesses logos will surround the screen if they choose to opt into a sponsorship program with CGI. CGI’s business model relies on the local business buy in whenever they highlight a new community. However, even if there is no local business buy-in the program is still cost free for the County.
Previous concerns had been brought to CGI regarding the process for selecting local businesses to be highlighted. It was noted via a policy flyer, which is attached, that CGI would not select ‘unsuitable’ businesses which includes but is not limited to, “…adult bookstores/entertainment, pawnshops, tattoo/piercing parlors and political campaigns.” Additionally, the company would allow for the County to advise on if any specific business should be omitted as sponsors.