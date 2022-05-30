The Honorary Marshal, Fred Pithey, was born in Norcross, Minnesota. His years of service began in January of 1951, where he served in Korea for part of 1951, and returned to the United States in the fall of 1952. The rest of his enlistment was spent with the 787th AC&W Squadron of Chandler. He attained the rank of Staff Sargeant and was honorably discharged in December of 1954. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Lifelong Wanamingo resident Todd Greseth shared gratitude to those who have died protecting American's freedoms, and challenged attendee's to remember all of the things they are able to do, because they are free. Greseth has served on several boards at church and in community organizations. He was a township supervisor for seven years, and served on the local ambulance board. He is currently the County Commissioner of District 3 in Goodhue County. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Graveside services for veterans of all wars was conducted by Kenyon area veterans' service organizations. An American flag was placed in remembrance of each Kenyon area veteran who died within the last year. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
The Kenyon Veterans Color Guard, with assistance of the Kenyon Veterans Support Group, placed an American flag on the graves of all fallen veterans at 17 cemeteries. A total of 616 interned veterans were honored, of which 23 were Killed in Action (KIA). (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Prior to the Kenyon Veterans Firing Squad's salute, colors were restored by special detail during the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Music Department's singing of "Star Spangled Banner." K-W senior Arin Kyllo then played taps on her trumpet. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)