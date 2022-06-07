Kenyon-Wanamingo High School's 32nd commencement ceremony Sunday afternoon ushered 50 students out into the world to make an impact. 

K-W Graduation 2022_12.jpg

Emilee Henrickson flashes an accomplished grin toward her supporters in the audience during the graduation recessional. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Some will go on to continue their education at a trade school or college, while others will head right into the work force or take some time to think about their next steps.

K-W Graduation 2022_11.jpg

Members of Kenyon-Wanamingo's Class of 2022 toss their caps toward the ceiling of the gymnasium in celebration of their graduation. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

A mix of all types of interests, the Class of 2022 fulfilled their years of high school focused on academics as students, musicians, thespians, athletes, and/or participated in clubs and organizations of their particular interest. 

K-W Graduation 2022_6.jpg

Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board members Jamie Sommer and Ben Bakken present diplomas to graduating seniors of the Class of 2022. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Senior Julia Dahl, who was selected a board scholar, said the K-12 experience brought not only academic learning, but also life experiences. She reflected on show and tell assignments in kindergarten, behavioral adjustments in first grade, economics in second grade, responsibilities in fourth grade, adapting to change in fifth grade, creating friendships at Eagle Bluff in sixth grade, to trying every single extracurricular available in seventh grade. 

K-W Graduation 2022_9.jpg

Board scholar Julia Dahl talks about the life experiences learned from kindergarten all the way through 12th grade in her senior reflection. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

By eighth grade, Dahl said many students began to find their place, whether in choir, acting, shooting trap, judging animals in FFA or on the basketball court. In 10th grade, Dahl said her fellow classmates learned how valuable time is with family and friends, living through the pandemic. 

As seniors, Dahl said her and the 49 other students had an "amazing" year of lasts together. 

"Our hard work has paid off," Dahl said. "We have all been shaped and molded by our high school experience."

K-W Graduation 2022_3.jpg

Senior John Smith reflects on his high school years and the impact they made on his life. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

John Smith, who graduated with high distinction, shared similar thoughts in his senior reflection. He talked about the impact the last four years have had on his life, and thanked his peers for the friendships made. 

K-W Graduation 2022.jpg

Board Scholar Hannah Peters tells graduating seniors how proud she is of them in her welcome address. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Though leaving friends and staff members behind is bittersweet, board scholar Hannah Peters assured her fellow peers during her welcome address that they've earned the right to walk out with their "heads held high in promise of the future."

K-W Graduation 2022_10.jpg

Board scholar Rachel Nesseth begins her farewell address at Sunday's commencement. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

In her farewell address, board scholar Rachel Nesseth said there have been countless memories made from the first day of class as freshmen to the last day of class as seniors. 

"It's time to blaze our own trails," Nesseth said. "We've all made different decisions that will shape our life experiences. We will conquer all obstacles and we are going to do great things."

Superintendent Bryan Boysen encouraged seniors to use their diploma as a key to unlock more success in their lives, and reminded them not to forget to dream and see the world.

The traditional ceremony included the K-W High School Band playing "Pomp and Circumstance," "The Star Spangled Banner," the school song and the recessional later in the ceremony. 

K-W Graduation 2022_4.jpg

Seniors join the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Chorale in performing "The Road Home." (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

K-W High School Chorale members sang "The Road Home" and "Song of Farewell." 

K-W Graduation 2022_7.jpg

Evan Brossard is given his diploma by School Board member Ben Bakken. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

K-W School Board members Ben Bakken and Jamie Sommer presented diplomas to graduating seniors. School Board Chair Tonya Craig presented Nesseth with the School Board Award. Craig thanked Nesseth for her updates to the board and for her time and dedication. 

K-W Graduation 2022_8.jpg

Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board member Marilyn Syverson presents Rachel Nesseth with the School Board Award for serving as student liaison to the board. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Along with honoring students for academic honors and being National Honor Society members, junior honor marshals were recognized during the ceremony. Junior class honor marshals are students within the academic standing in the top 10% of the junior class. The six students honored were Brady Bauer, Louis Breimhurst, Sidney Majerus, Grace Nystuen, Sophia Poquette and Josi Quam. 

K-W Graduation 2022_2.jpg

Junior class honor marshals, students with an academic standing in the top 10% of the junior class are given a round of applause during the ceremony. Students pictured from left, Sidney Majerus, Sophia Poquette, Grace Nystuen, Josi Quam, Louis Breimhurst and Brady Bauer. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
K-W Graduation 2022_1.jpg

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Principal Matt Ryan gives recognition to students graduating with high distinction. This entails students achieving a grade point average from 4.0 up to 4.3. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
K-W Graduation 2022_14.jpg

Bryanna Schmitt takes a photo with family and friends following the commencement ceremony. Graduates lined the sidewalk leading up to the main entrance of Kenyon-Wanamingo High School for supporters to congratulate and take photos. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
K-W Graduation 2022_13.jpg

Maxwell Feasel leads fellow graduates down the center of the gymnasium floor during the recessional. Each student was handed a pink rose, a nod to the selection of the class color and flower. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com) 

