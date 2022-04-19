It may have been 26 degrees Fahrenheit outside with 17 mph winds, but that didn’t stop dozens of kids and their families from getting back to tradition Saturday morning.

Easter egg hunt_5.jpg

It didn’t take too long for the Easter eggs to disappear into kids’ baskets. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Kids bundled up in hats, gloves, winter coats and even snow pants to participate in the Kenyon Park and Recreation and Kenyon Commercial Club’s seventh annual Easter egg hunt.

Kids could get their photo taken with the Easter bunny one hour before the egg hunt began at 11 a.m., and many took the opportunity to do so. They stayed warm and burned energy off on the playground while waiting for the hunt to begin.

Easter egg hunt_4.jpg

Kids in the 0 to 5 age group run toward the Easter eggs laid out on the softball field in Kenyon. (Michelle Vlasak photos/southernminn.com)

The attendees included 4-month-old Gemma Hendrickson, daughter of Tyler and Jade Hendrickson. Gemma braved the cold for a quick photo with the Easter bunny, first with her mother and then with both of her parents, before heading back home.

Easter egg hunt_1.jpg

Gemma Hendrickson, age 4 months, gets a photo taken with the Easter bunny and her mother Jade Hendrickson.

When the clock drew closer to 11 a.m., all kids departed the playground and headed toward the egg-hunting grounds. Thousands of eggs were divided in two different areas. One area was for hunters ages 0 to 5, and one was for ages 6 and up.

Easter egg hunt_6.jpg

Kids in the older group cleaned up their eggs even quicker than the younger kids.

Second graders Nathan Flom and Charlotte Flom and fourth grader Lillian Flom were among many in the older kids’ group eagerly waiting for the egg hunt to begin. Though they were a little chilly, all were still excited to begin.

Easter egg hunt_2.jpg

From left, Nathan Flom, Charlotte Flom and Lillian Flom await the start of the seventh annual Easter egg hunt.

Those in the younger age group included 3-year-old Adelynn Zurn, who looked forward to participating in the older kids’ group. She was joined alongside her parents, John and Allison, and siblings Ripley, 2, and Brixtin, 5 months.

Easter egg hunt_3.jpg

The Easter festivities on Saturday were a family outing for many, like the Zurn family. Pictured from left, front, 3-year-old Adelynn and 2-year-old Ripley. Back, John, Brixtin, 5 months, and Allison.

After receiving instruction from Park and Recreation member Bailey Ament, kids dashed their way to collect as many Easter eggs as they could.

After all eggs were gathered, kids were urged to take the candy out of the eggs and return them to a tote so the eggs can be used in years to come.

Four lucky participants who found a ticket in one of their eggs received special prizes.

Easter egg hunt_7.jpg

After all of the Easter eggs were collected, kids were instructed to empty the candy into their baskets and return the empty eggs to plastic totes to be reused.

Kenyon Park and Recreation members, along with their family and friends, were busy over the last several weeks purchasing candy and filling the over 4,000 eggs for the egg hunt. Donations of candy were received from many community members and Sam’s Club.

Along with Park and Recreation members, Kenyon-Wanamingo competition cheerleaders helped with set up and take down for the event.

Easter egg hunt.jpg

Attendees of the seventh annual Easter egg hunt enjoy some time on the playground prior to the hunt. The festivities took place in the area northeast of the Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle/High School.

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128.

