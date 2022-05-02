The Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle/High School gym was decorated with black and gold accents, in line with the "Old Hollywood" theme. 

Jessica Campos, escorted by Anjuan Higginbottom. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

But before students participated in the 4 p.m. indoor grand march on Saturday, they lined their vehicles up on Sixth Street, the road just south of the school in preparation for a sidewalk-red-carpet stroll. 

Somer Ferguson, escorted by Tyler Wubben. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

From there, students walked down the concrete ramp leading to the school's main entrance, while fathers and other volunteers drove the vehicles to the school's parking lot and friends and family snapped dozens of photos. 

Buck Oeltjenbruns takes his Farmall 1066 to the 2022 Kenyon-Wanamingo Prom. Pictured, Alita Rinehart climbs down from the tractor cab. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Among the various modes of transportation was a Farmall 1066 tractor driven by Buck Oeltjenbruns, and a Case IH Magnum 180 driven by Zach Linaman. Buck Oeltjenbruns was joined by Alita Rinehart in the buddy seat, and Linaman was joined by Josephine Homeier. 

Modes of transportation varied from a Dodge Charger to a Case IH Magnum 180. Pictured, Zach Linaman drives up to the Kenyon-Wanamingo School with Josephine Homeier in his buddy seat. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Red star sunglasses compliment Corrie Born's dress, and the ribbon on Owen Hilke's boutonniere. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Allison Stein, escorted by Amari Stokes. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Jocelyn Zingler, escorted by Alexander Lee. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Ava Quinnell, escorted by Eivind Brogger. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

The predicted rain held off for a majority of the outdoor grand march, but a handful of students got caught in the rain. The remaining students were instructed to drive down by the school's covered main entrance in the west parking lot. 

Ivette Mendoza, escorted by Vincent Clingingsmith. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Hayley Lentsch incorporates accessories into her prom attire. She was escorted by Devon Moore. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
A band of heavy rain forced the last handful of prom goers to take a different route to the school, under the covered main entrance. Caught in the rain, Claire Evert and Louis Breimhurst gladly accept an umbrella on their way into the school. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Julia Patterson, escorted by Jay Smith. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Madison Stenbakken, escorted by Matthew Jackson. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Sydney Sundin, escorted by Clay Stevenson. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

After the indoor grand march, prom goers traveled by coach bus to the Mount Frontenac Golf Course in Red Wing for the prom dinner and dance, before finishing out the evening for an after prom party at the Red Wing YMCA. 

Hailey Schliep escorted by John Smith. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Natalie Lankford and Layne Groth pose for a photo. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Rachel Nesseth, escorted by Isaiah Tennessen. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Josi Flom and Rachel Ryan were the masters of ceremony for the indoor grand march event. Rick Fuller and Ethan Little operated the spotlights. 

Each pair of students stopped three times for photo opportunities and for those tuning into the live stream on the district's YouTube channel. Watch the replay at bit.ly/2022GrandMarch.

Dakota Temple, escorted by Gavin Sommer. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Luke Alme pulled out a stool from the back of his truck so Aspen Iverson could get out safely. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Stella Rechtzigel escorted by Laden Nerison. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Arin Kyllo escorted by Lucas Brezina. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Preston Leininger, left, and Maynor Guzman make their way down the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School's ramp. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Faith Mehling, escorted by Mason Carlson. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Prom committee advisors this year were Stacy Quam, Anna Bauer and Shannon Johnson. 

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128.

