Modes of transportation varied from a Dodge Charger to a Case IH Magnum 180. Pictured, Zach Linaman drives up to the Kenyon-Wanamingo School with Josephine Homeier in his buddy seat. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
A band of heavy rain forced the last handful of prom goers to take a different route to the school, under the covered main entrance. Caught in the rain, Claire Evert and Louis Breimhurst gladly accept an umbrella on their way into the school. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
The Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle/High School gym was decorated with black and gold accents, in line with the "Old Hollywood" theme.
But before students participated in the 4 p.m. indoor grand march on Saturday, they lined their vehicles up on Sixth Street, the road just south of the school in preparation for a sidewalk-red-carpet stroll.
From there, students walked down the concrete ramp leading to the school's main entrance, while fathers and other volunteers drove the vehicles to the school's parking lot and friends and family snapped dozens of photos.
Among the various modes of transportation was a Farmall 1066 tractor driven by Buck Oeltjenbruns, and a Case IH Magnum 180 driven by Zach Linaman. Buck Oeltjenbruns was joined by Alita Rinehart in the buddy seat, and Linaman was joined by Josephine Homeier.
The predicted rain held off for a majority of the outdoor grand march, but a handful of students got caught in the rain. The remaining students were instructed to drive down by the school's covered main entrance in the west parking lot.
After the indoor grand march, prom goers traveled by coach bus to the Mount Frontenac Golf Course in Red Wing for the prom dinner and dance, before finishing out the evening for an after prom party at the Red Wing YMCA.
Josi Flom and Rachel Ryan were the masters of ceremony for the indoor grand march event. Rick Fuller and Ethan Little operated the spotlights.
Each pair of students stopped three times for photo opportunities and for those tuning into the live stream on the district's YouTube channel. Watch the replay at bit.ly/2022GrandMarch.
Prom committee advisors this year were Stacy Quam, Anna Bauer and Shannon Johnson.