Students of Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School practice their lines for their upcoming production of “The Enchanted Bookshelf.” From left, Violet Peterson, Charlie Werner, Bailey Evenson, Logan Jarvis, Maddie Quam and Stella Haugen. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School students who normally “aren’t hanging out during the school day” are becoming closer friends with each play rehearsal, according to co-director Blair Reynolds.

Tom Sawyer, played by Logan Jarvis, pulls back a slingshot aiming for one of the jewel thieves, played by Gus Bakken, as he hunts for a book. Meanwhile, Gunner Carlstrom, 13, as jewel thief Eddie, hunts for the book in the background. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
June Sundin, 13, is the stage manager for “The Enchanted Bookshelf,” which will be performed by Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School students on April 27 and 28. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Gunner Carlstrom, right, as jewel thief Eddie, yells at his bumbling sidekick, played by Gus Bakken, in a rehearsal for the Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School production of “The Enchanted Bookshop.” (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

