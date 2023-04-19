Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School students who normally “aren’t hanging out during the school day” are becoming closer friends with each play rehearsal, according to co-director Blair Reynolds.
KWMS students are returning to the stage after a four-year hiatus. Their latest production, “The Enchanted Bookshop,” will be performed April 27 and 28.
The KWMS theater department was put on hold during the pandemic. Last year there were some one-act plays. This year will be the first full-length show since 2019.
Their comeback play is about a bookstore where the characters in some of the books come to life to help the owner “get out of a sticky situation” involving jewels and jewel thieves. Reynolds described the book as “very ‘Night at the Museum.’”
Lily Durst, 12, plays Margie, the bookshop owner.
“I do like the story,” she said. “It’s a pretty interesting story and a lot of action happens. A lot of action.”
She said she’s a little nervous and a little excited.
“It’s a little bit of both some days,” she said. “It’s more nerves just because of like, everybody’s running around trying to get things done. Some days, it’s pretty chill.”
The set is mostly student-made.
June Sundin, 13, who plays the mom and is the stage manager, said she’s “gotten a lot closer” with the other cast and crew members. She feels she’s gotten the stage manager position down.
“I had the same position last year so it’s nothing new to me,” she said. “It’s just a lot of responsibility and knowing what you’re doing.”
“They’re developing a new subset of a friends and people that they can count on long after the play is over,” Reynolds said. “… You become a family. I mean, these kids become dependent on each other in terms of not just putting on a great show, but just the trust level and working together and problem solving.”
Gunner Carlstrom, 13, is playing jewel thief Eddie. If it hadn’t been for the theater, he feels he would’ve never “gotten to know (the other students) as the amazing people that they are.”
“We did a group of about six, tiny, 10-minute plays, and the kids nowadays they were like fifth graders back then,” he said. “So I mean, that’s when I really got to meet them. And so after that, our bond is kind of strengthened. Nowadays, I could consider a few of them my good friends.”
This latest cast and crew is mostly fifth and sixth graders, according to Reynolds.
“The theater department is always a place that anyone can feel welcome,” he said. “It’s one of the few places where kids feel like they belong, which I think is a great thing. Without getting on my soapbox, this is a place where you have kids from all different walks and all different paths.”
Role models
The same strengthening bond isn’t exclusive to the students. Since Reynolds joined the theater department about eight years ago, he’s become closer with co-director Laura McAnally.
“Laura is, not just in the theater, at school, is the colleague that I can count on the most, if something needs to get done,” Reynolds said. “… We joke that we should have shirts that say ‘the dreamer’ and ‘the doer.’”
Even though they have differences of opinion at times, McAnally thinks it’s good for kids to see a healthy disagreement between adults.
“I joke with them that, at the beginning of any production, like ‘You’re gonna see Reynolds and I disagree on things,’” she said. “We don’t always agree. And they need to see that. That you can work with someone without being their best friend all the time and agreeing with everything that they do.”