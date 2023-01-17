At its first meeting of 2023, Kenyon’s newly sworn-in City Council members welcomed a new, if familiar, member and formally signed off on an 8% increase in sanitary sewer fees.
During his 14 years as Kenyon’s police chief and 26 years in law enforcement, Lee Sjolander built up quite a following, with his social media-savvy and down to earth touch garnering state and even national attention for the Kenyon PD.
After retiring in 2021, Sjolander decided that he wanted to remain active and keep working to make the community a better place. That led him to run for council, a body with which he was intimately familiar, having attended nearly all meetings during his tenure as police chief.
Sjolander was elected with support from the large majority of voters who cast their ballot, with voters opting to re-elect Councilor Kim Helgeson as well. Sjolander is taking the council seat of Dan Rechtzigel, an educator and former county commissioner who did not seek re-election.
Among Sjolander’s first actions was to join the rest of the council in approval of a raise to the sewer and water fee. The decision was discussed back in October, as the council was putting together its budget for fiscal year 2023, but a final decision on the rate increase was put off until January.
The sanitary sewer increase is in line with the council’s overall increase to the levy, which accounts for general expenses and will also pay for the purchase of an inline grinder pump — the only major system infrastructure upgrade projected for 2023.
Public Works Superintendent Wayne Ehrich estimated that the pump will cost $70,000 to $80,000. In turn, city residents will see their water rates increase by about 50 cents per 1,000 gallons, with base rates up by about $1.75 for most residents.
The hike in rates also comes as the council invests in its Pearl Creek Sanitary Sewer project. City Engineer Derek Olinger, of Bolton & Menk, gave the council a short brief on the progress he has made in negotiating with landowners currently controlling right of way in the area.
Ongoing issues with the existing sanitary sewer in the area of Hwy. 60 and Second Street have led the council to prioritize the Pearl Creek Project. The council has committed to replacing and rerouting the pipe to prevent further issues.
Gaining right of way will mean securing agreement from three separate property owners, and the overall project cost will run at $1.2 to $1.4 million. Olinger assured Mayor Doug Henke that, once completed, the line would provide plenty of capacity to the city’s east side.
Olinger clarified that, even once completed, the new line won’t be responsible for water from the industrial park on the east side of town. Instead, that water will flow out of town to the north and up toward the Goodhue County Highway Shop off of Hwy. 60.