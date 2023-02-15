Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Robotics is nearing its regional competition in Wisconsin with high hopes. Led by coach Doug Thompson, the team has assembled a robot designed to comply with competition rules and accomplish the necessary tasks, which include stacking boxes and placing cones.

A mockup of the teeter-totter robots will have to balance on. (Thomas Neuger/southernminn.com)

