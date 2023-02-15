Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Robotics is nearing its regional competition in Wisconsin with high hopes. Led by coach Doug Thompson, the team has assembled a robot designed to comply with competition rules and accomplish the necessary tasks, which include stacking boxes and placing cones.
The competition has rules regarding maximum robot weight (120 pounds not including battery), height (4-foot-6-inches before it starts, (4-foot-6-inches after it begins), how long it can extend (no more than 4 feet in any direction at any time), and no sharp edges.
The program in which Kenyon-Wanamingo and many other high schools participate in is called FIRST Robotics. It was created to engage youths in science, engineering, technology and math.
Thompson called the upcoming event a “cooperatition”, a term used by FIRST Robotics founder (and inventor of the Segway) Dean Kamen.
“During our event of 50 some teams, you are paired with two other teams by the computer… so we’re always helping each other. Even though you’re competing against each other you’re also cooperating,” Thompson said. “The other task which participating robots will be tested is intertwined with the ‘cooperatition’ concept.
Three robots must balance on a board much like a teeter-totter.
The team is aided by mentors and Kenyon-Wanamingo alumni Mason Sanders and Bryan Pliscott. They graduated in 2015 and 2014 respectively, and have been coming back every year since (except during the pandemic).
Pliscott is a systems engineer at an information technology company, and he said the robotics program helped greatly in getting him that position.
“My interview after the first about 10 minutes, I put that I was in this program and mentored in this program on my resume. They asked me about it,” he said. “It turned into an hour-and-a-half conversation going over some of the robots we built, design processes, how we worked through things… that wound up being my interview and I got hired on the spot”.
Sanders is now the lead fabricator at a metal working shop.
“We’ve all taken exactly what we did here and put it into a real life scenario for our careers,” he said.
Student Mads Stenbakken described the program as a family. At “cooperatitions,” if a team needs a part, they can make an announcement to everybody and often another team will provide the part that they’re missing.
The environment of community is strong within the team as well, with most of the tools being provided by program mentors.
“We bring in our own personal tools and equipment to let the kids use, because it’s functional equipment,” {span}Pliscott said. “{/span}But even getting the few hundred dollars here and there… is typically a major struggle.”
Mentors and students alike expressed frustration in the lack of investment in the team from the school.
“It’s rather unfortunate the school is willing to put a lot of money into additions, wrestling rooms, track maintenance,” Pliscott said. “It’s hard to get them to scrape together the five-ish thousand dollars to enter the competition in the first place.”
Despite the problems posed by lack of funding, the team came tantalizingly close to making the finals last year, and the members hope to do even better this year.