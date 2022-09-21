Both last September and the one before it, COVID-weary Kenyonites looking for a laid back afternoon of fun close to home could count on the Kenyon Area Historical Society and its Oktoberfest.
Just like so many other classic German-inspired beer festivals held across Minnesota and the world, Kenyon’s Oktoberfest offered area residents the opportunity to try dozens of kinds of beer, wine and cider served in special commemorative mugs.
Alongside the alcohol, much of which was locally crafted, was live music, a picnic style meal and plenty of fun things to do for the whole family — even root beer and games for the kids. Above all, the event provided a great opportunity for neighbors to meet neighbors and enjoy a local historic treasure.
Ironically, Kenyon’s Oktoberfest started the year that the German festival that inspired it all was suspended. And now that Munich is back to celebrating a classic Oktoberfest, Kenyon’s increasingly popular tradition has been put on hold.
Kenyon Area Historical Society Director Bob Peterson said that, while the event may have garnered a following, the nonprofit organization’s board of directors decided not to move ahead with another Oktoberfest this year, due to financial concerns.
The KAHS is coming off a successful Rose Fest weekend, which featured the Antiques and Collectibles sale. As always, the organization’s annual fundraiser featured a wide variety of heirlooms and local treasures, all donated by generous supporters.
The successful event brought attention and visitors to the House, united local collectors with one of a kind items, and provided much needed revenue that will largely go back into maintenance of the 127 year old building.
Even so, the KAHS continues to operate on a shoestring budget. While Oktoberfest may have been fun for all those involved, Peterson said that the event hadn’t yet managed to graduate from being a drain to an asset for the nonprofit’s finances.
“It just didn’t turn out real great financially the last few times we did it,” he said.
At this point, Peterson said there’s no plans for a fall event to replace Oktoberfest, either this year or in the future. However, the House ended its summer tour season on a high note last weekend, with volunteer Mary Danielson-Gates hosting a busy slate of tours.
Instead of trying to put together a small event now, the KAHS is opting to turn its sights to planning Christmas events that will be held in just a few short months. It’s always been a big season for the Gunderson House, featuring a series of events traditionally capped off with a grand Victorian-style dinner.
Last year, sales of baked goods and limited edition ornaments helped to raise funds for KAHS. Peterson said that the organization’s popular Cookie Walk will be back this year too — and indicated that more events may well be in the works.
“We’ll have our cookie walk for sure, and possibly something else — but nothing in October,” he said.