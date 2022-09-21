Kenyon Oktoberfest 2021

Diane Sands, left, and Pat Gard dance to the beat of the music at the 2021 Oktoberfest in Kenyon. Oktoberfest won’t take place in the community in 2022. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Both last September and the one before it, COVID-weary Kenyonites looking for a laid back afternoon of fun close to home could count on the Kenyon Area Historical Society and its Oktoberfest.

Gunderson House

The front lawn of the Gunderson House will not be filled with attendees of the Kenyon Area Historical Society’s Oktoberfest celebration in 2022, as the event was canceled, due to financial concerns. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

