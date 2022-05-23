The scientific method consists of five steps: making an observation, forming a hypothesis, making a prediction, conducting an experiment and analyzing the results.
Over the last month, Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School's fifth graders have been digging deep into the scientific method in preparation for the annual science fair.
Students in Blair Reynolds and Rachel Cline's science classes gathered in the K-W Middle/High School commons area to show off their projects to students, friends, family and staff members Friday morning.
The majority of student's projects included something they enjoy doing, like sports, gardening or farming. Other experiments involved a pet's food preferences. Students decorated and displayed their findings on a tri-fold board.
Ice cream was a common item included in projects this year. Bailey Arnolds tested the melting process of different flavors of ice cream. Bristol Sletten determined the brand of ice cream that melted the fastest. Carlee Geisinger surveyed friends and family to find out what type of vanilla ice cream is best.
When asked what their favorite part about their projects were, all three students had the same answer: eating the ice cream after their experiment was complete.
Other students like Bailey E. and Gus Bakken continued on with the melting theme using ice cubes. Bailey tested which liquid melts the fastest using items found in her refrigerator like water and pickle juice. Gus figured out the type of liquid does indeed affect how fast the ice cube melts. He found water melts it the fastest, while olive oil melts it slowest.
Kaci Robinson and Aislynn Ronningen incorporated music in their projects.
Kaci found music affects plant growth in a positive way. She said plants are living things and enjoy music like humans. She calls herself a "big plant person," and also liked listening to the music with her plants for the project.
Aislynn found a unique way to incorporate her farm background into her project. She tested how different types of music affect milk production. Her cow prefered polka music.
Ben Scheffler, who also comes from a family farm, investigated his family's calves to see if they had unique nose prints. He found they do have unique shapes and patterns on their noses. Some have small circles and some have larger oval shapes.
Piper Benbrooks found out her rabbit preferred store-bought treats over homemade ones. She enjoyed taking photographs of her rabbit to display on the board.
Sticking with the pet theme, Audrey Albright investigated what type of carpet cleaner gets pet stains out better. She came to the conclusion that Petdocx2 leads the way.
The strength of popular paper towel and napkins was put to the test by several students. Grace Allento found Bounty held the most pennies in a wet napkin. The paper towel brand Viro held the most quarters (207) for Sydney Trapp. Bounty held the most pennies (153) for Avery Tupa. Stella Haugen found Members Mark paper towels (Sam's Club brand) were most absorbent.
Jacob Flom experimented with plants to see if they are able to grow upside down and sideways. He came to conclusion that they were not able to grow while upside down, but grew well sideways.
Zachary Pederson found sunflowers grew faster than other plants. Johannah Pearson found potting mix supports better growing conditions for sunflowers.
Sports were another common topic students chose to investigate.
Colter Livingston tested if the temperature of a tennis ball affects its height of balance. Ashlyn Feyerisn experimented to see what ball drops the fastest from 3 feet, Brady Christensen investigated how air pressure affects the bounce height of a basketball.
Seth Nystuen hit a baseball with different types of bats three times to see which one hits the furthest. He came to the conclusion that aluminum bats did the best, lining up well with his hypothesis.
Jade Knott tested pop varieties to see which one had the longest explosion by dropping Mentos in each. He found Mountain Dew had the longest explosion, followed by Diet Coke.
Sylvia Hedeen experimented with Skittles to see what liquid they dissolve in. She found apple juice worked the best, followed by water and Sprite.
Talia Johnson did two paint pours to see which additive made more cells. She found by adding silicone oil, more cells were created.
Reynolds, who has taken over the preparations of the fair over the last several years from Nicole Boyum, said the project is a way for students to answer questions using a science experiment.
"They practice using the scientific method," Reynolds said. "The projects must include their question, a materials list, step-by-step instructions, data and a conclusion."
Cline, who is in her first year of teaching fifth grade science (she previously focused on math), said the science fair is a great way for the students to apply what they have learned in science class and test it out in real life.
Cline said the science fair allows students to think creatively, work on their typing and data skills, and put all of that gathered information into a presentable board.
"They come up with a question, create their own experiments, try it out, create data and come to a conclusion," she said. "These fifth graders astonish me with what they have come up with. They have come up with some fun, interesting, and creative questions. I've enjoyed looking at their results and watching them put their boards together to present at the science fair."