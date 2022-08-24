The Goodhue County Corn and Soybean Growers Board understands the importance of farm safety and outreach. The farmer-led board invited Jack Volz, an expert in grain bin entrapment, to lead a grain bin safety demonstration at the Goodhue County Fair.

50CC4FFE-63A1-46C8-8D8B-9BC3D1327A96_1_105_c.jpeg

Flinton Stehr, Brad Hovel, Andy Stein (Cannon Falls)
13326DE1-05E2-43E2-8178-C4D0E3FA93A2_1_105_c.jpeg

Flinton Stehr, Jerod Thomforde, Derek Weckerling, Brad Hovel (Goodhue)
8DD5E783-A3DC-44DB-A878-37E716AD93C0_1_105_c.jpeg

Flinton Stehr, Jeff Lindquist, Julia Napper, Collen Naper, Kurt Angerman, Brad Hovel (Miesville)
13D2509F-6975-40F7-81B3-200DFE31B8A8_1_105_c.jpeg

Flinton Stehr, Tim Frank, Chad Vath, Brad Hovel, Gail Donkers from MSR&PC (Zumbrota)

