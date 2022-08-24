The Goodhue County Corn and Soybean Growers Board understands the importance of farm safety and outreach. The farmer-led board invited Jack Volz, an expert in grain bin entrapment, to lead a grain bin safety demonstration at the Goodhue County Fair.
“Jack is passionate about what he does,” said Goodhue County Corn and Soybean Board Chair Brad Hovel. “He is continuously training fire departments across the state to know what to do in worse case scenarios, and I am sure it has helped save lives.”
Volz brought his grain bin entrapment trailer along to the event. The trailer replicates a situation of someone being buried in grain. He uses the trailer across Minnesota to perform demonstrations to fire departments and other organizations to show the proper way to remove someone who is buried.
“The event was really eye-opening,” said Flinton Stehr, a recent member of the Goodhue County Corn and Soybean Board. “I was glad to see the representation from all the departments across Goodhue County. It shows they truly care and want to be prepared to help when the need arises.
Stehr assisted in building a grant application for fire departments in Goodhue County to apply for grain bin rescue equipment, courtesy of the corn and soybean checkoff. During the event, several departments were awarded the equipment. Miesville Fire Department received a drill, Cannon Falls and Zumbrota fire departments were awarded a rescue auger and the Goodhue Fire Department received a rescue auger and a drill.
“The grant application was a success,” Stehr said. “We look forward to doing something similar in the future.”
The Goodhue County Corn and Soybean Growers Association is affiliated with the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, which oversees the investment of soybean checkoff dollars on behalf of the nearly 28,000 soybean farmers in Minnesota. The Council is governed by the rules of a federally mandated checkoff program that requires all soybean producers pay a fee on the soybeans they sell. This money is used to promote, educate and develop market opportunities for soybeans.
