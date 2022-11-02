Anyone who knows Terri Malloy will say that with her, sooner or later the conversation turns to horses.
At the forefront of the conversation now, Malloy and her horse Smoke recently returned from Oklahoma City and the Morgan National Show where they both won a national championship and a Reserve World Championship in level 1 Western dressage. The horse show celebrated its 50th anniversary when Malloy participated.
In addition to dressage, Malloy and Smoke placed top 10 in trail obstacle classes and others.
Malloy said she owes a part of the success to two trainers: Karen Bessel of Belle Cheval Training and Mindy Price of Mon Cheval Training.
Before Malloy and her horse Smoke left for Oklahoma, a friend of Malloy, Heather Kerr, gifted Malloy a special necklace which read #RideForRachel. Along with the necklace was a 4-H belt buckle that belonged to Rachel Nesseth, an 18 year-old Zumbrota native who was killed in a car crash this past August.
Malloy and Nesseth developed a bond through their shared love of horses. Malloy taught Nesseth how to ride and Nesseth showed Malloy’s horse, Fortune, for more than a decade.
“I miss her a lot and I wanted to carry her spirit and our memories with me at Nationals,” Malloy said. “Horses can bring wonderful things into your life, and not all of them are about horses.”
Another friend of Malloy, Emma Berquam, gifted her a T-shirt with the same message: #RideForRachel.
Rather than a fabulous display of colors and flair, Western Dressage is merited on the systematic method of training and developing a horse’s gaits and balance. During competitions, the rider and horse perform different tests in front of a judge. There are different levels a rider and horse can progress through. The horse and rider must master four tests in each level before moving onto the next.
“Test maneuvers are scored individually on a points system, and points are also given for things like effective use of a rider’s aids, harmony with the horse, and the horse’s balance and gaits,” said Malloy.
Morgan is a breed of horse, the same breed of horse Malloy has shown since she was in middle school. Smoke was a rescue Morgan, one of 41 horses rescued by Gentle Spirit Rescue from a farm in Iowa. He was first adopted by a Georgia family. Five years later, he was sent to Karen Bessel in Minnesota, through whom Malloy attained him.
Though Smoke found his way into Malloy’s life, there was uncertainty if he could be trained for Western dressage. Malloy describes Morgan as “green,” meaning he hadn’t had much training for riding. She also describes him as a sensitive horse, which has made Malloy a much more patient rider and trainer.
“A horse can be like a mirror for its rider,” Malloy said. “He has shown me the places where I needed to improve, where I needed to be patient and listen more to my horse, or where I needed to ask more of my horse. And he still does, every time we ride. He has made me a better rider and a better human being.”
Like with any connection, Malloy knows the importance of communication. She applies it to Smoke and her other horse, Hamilton, knowing what each horse needs in the moment.
After winning in Oklahoma, Malloy plans to take a break from Western dressage training for the winter. She plans to take it easier with trail riding.
“It’s always been part of my soul. When I was a toddler my sister Kriss put me on our Shetland pony, Peppy. She had to pry my fingers out of his mane because I did not want to get off. I think it was Will James who said that ‘the outside of a horse is good for the inside of a man.’ He sure got that right. Good for a woman, too.”