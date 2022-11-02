DSC_1347.JPG

Terri Malloy tends to her horse, Smoke. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)

Anyone who knows Terri Malloy will say that with her, sooner or later the conversation turns to horses.

The National Championship blanket and ribbons awarded to Malloy and Smoke.
A few of Malloy’s championship ribbons on display.
Terri Malloy performed Western dressage with her horse Smoke in the Morgan National Show. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)
Terri Malloy posing here with Smoke in a dressage arena. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)
A plaque awarded to Terri Malloy and Smoke.
Terri Malloy speaks softly to her horse Smoke, whom she describes as sensitive. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)
Terri Malloy celebrated her championship with all smiles and her championship awards. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)

