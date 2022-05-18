The canopy of trees that line the perimeter of Kenyon Veterans Memorial Park will no longer provide shade over the memorial.
Emerald ash borer (EAB) was identified in Kenyon last month, including the handful of ash trees around Kenyon Veterans Memorial Park and in the grassy area between Langford Avenue and Hwy. 56.
Mayor Doug Henke, who also serves as the Joseph A Gates American Legion Post #78 Commander, said MnDOT was scheduled to take the trees down May 11 or 12.
Following the removal of the stumps, Henke said the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard will place black dirt to fill the holes. They plan to plant new trees this fall. Henke said they will plant a variety of trees, per a recommendation from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, but not as many trees as before to bring in more sunshine.
The city has been surveying rights-of-way, parks and other city land since EAB was found. Trees on city property that are infected or at risk will be removed. Healthy trees on city property will be treated.
Due to costs associated with removing trees, not all areas will be able to be addressed at the same time. Kenyon Public Works Superintendent Wayne Ehrich reported there are 16 ash trees in Depot Park.
On private property city officials said it is the owner’s responsibility to monitor and treat, or if needed, remove trees. The city cannot remove trees on private property.
Ehrich said staff will also be working with the city attorney to review city ordinances in response to infected trees that are not removed by owners.
“As the trees die over time, they will shatter and fall. This becomes a danger,” Ehrich said. “This announcement gives people time to save money to pay for tree removal because in five to six months, the infested ash trees will probably be dead.”
Council member Kim Helgeson asked City Administrator Mark Vahlsing if something could be included with residents’ utility bills to let them know about the current situation and what to look for. Vahlsing said he planned on putting something into the city’s newsletter and on the city’s website and Facebook page alerting residents and including links to various websites.
Stressing the importance of including clear and concise language, council member Dan Rechtzigel recommended finding some type of flyer that could explain EAB to residents without providing an overwhelming amount of links and information.
The ongoing issue will be discussed further at upcoming council meetings.
City officials indicate EAB has spread through much of the southeastern Minnesota region since it was found in Minnesota in 2008. It was first discovered in Goodhue County in 2017.
An interactive map created by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture identifies 34 counties in Minnesota with current EAB quarantines. Quarantines limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of the county to reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.
EAB larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service states the destructive wood-boring pest of ash trees is native to China, Mongolia, North Korea, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the Russian Far East.
According to University of Minnesota Assistance Extension entomologist Jeff Hahn, EAB generally have a one-year life cycle, sometimes extending to two years.
It’s estimated Minnesota has the largest number of ash trees of any state in the nation — approximately 1 billion.