Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School's spring concert was based on Krista Betcher's latest book, "Star's Purpose: An Air Force Mission."
The Northfield-based children's author spent the last couple weeks with kindergarten through fourth graders leading up to the May 26 evening and May 27 afternoon performances. Patriotic numbers included "You're a Grand Old Flag," and "My Country Tis of Thee," along with newly composed pieces about hopes and dreams like "Dare to Have a Dream," and "Million Dreams" from Greatest Showman.
The concert opened with the audience assisting in singing the Star Spangled Banner and closed with an all-star dance-off among second, third and fourth grade students with elementary school physical education teacher Tracy Erlandson.
Betcher is no stranger to the elementary school. She was a long-term substitute teacher a few years back and "fell in love with the small school, dedication of the staff, and the energy of the students."
"It’s fun to be collaborating with the school as an author," Betcher said prior to the two performances. "The first time I held the book in my hands, I thought that it would be a beautiful program to honor our military. After my experience at KWES, I knew Jan Strand was the person who would bring the book to life, and I was not wrong."
"Star’s Purpose: An Air Force Mission" was inspired when Betcher's son was at basic training. Due to COVID-19, families were not allowed to attend graduation. While watching his graduation ceremony online, Betcher began to think of a way to package up her "immense" pride and send it to him, all without physically being there.
"From there, the book expanded to include support for families who are missing a deployed loved one," Betcher said. "Although the book is written with an Air Force theme, the message of offering support to military families is universal."
During her residency at the school, Betcher read some of her other books to students. The first and second graders heard "Breathe, Ollie!" and made magical breathing wands. Third graders read "Lead On!" and talked about their unique leadership qualities. Fourth graders read "YAB Helps You Navigate Middle School" in preparation for their transition to the middle school in Kenyon.
The week leading up to the performances, Betcher said they talked more about "Star's Purpose" and did star-themed activities.
"The insightful and thoughtful questions from students this week show me how deeply they are thinking about writing and reading," Betcher said. "One student said I should write a book called 'Author’s Purpose' to help students who want to be authors. Other student questions were about why I wrote the books and about specific book details like the sign language on the back cover of 'Lead On!' I think any time students can experience a different perspective and an energy that’s not normally in their school day, it opens their world a bit."
Betcher said she was "beyond excited" to see "Star's Purpose" come to life with music. Recently retired from teaching in Northfield, Betcher said she's fully ready to immerse herself into the author world.
Aside from writing, Betcher said her next goal involves training her two golden retrievers for therapy work. She hopes to take her dogs, Zoey and Ziva, to hospices with her grief books and schools with her other books.