Four candidates ran uncontested for the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board. All four have already served on the board.
spotlight
Incumbents Tonya Craig, Debb Paquin and Marilyn Syverson each will stay on the board. James Jarvis, who has previously served on the board, will return after a few years break.
Most of the four candidates finished within 1% of each other. Deb Paquin received the most votes with 1,679 (25.4%); then Tonya Craig with 1,654 (25%); then James Jarvis with 1,648 (24.9%); then Marilyn Syverson with 1,555 (23.5%).
Write-ins accounted for 1.3% of the votes.
Craig has her sights set on recent levies and a successful fiscal year. "We have an excellent team of board members that all have the best interests of the district in mind. With recently passing a levy, it is our top priority to be fiscally responsible in managing the district."
Paquin and Syverson intend to focus on K-W's students and teachers. Paquin sees the potential for K-W schools to continue core values of education in what is regarded as community-based rural county. Syverson sees the importance of enrollment at Kenyon-Wanamingo schools.
"Finance and enrollment are important to the district and students and families should be offered opportunities for learning and growth – a board director knows this is a balancing act that deserves top priority attention," Syverson said in an interview with the Kenyon Leader.
Jarvis threw his hat in the ring just before the posting for the last seat closed. He brings experience as a former board member to the table, and while he didn't have a specific topic to run on, he hopes to have a voice in K-W's decision making process.
All four candidates believe in a cooperative balance by different means between parents and schools. The candidates emphasize the necessity of parental involvement in education. As well, all four are aware of staff shortages across the state. Policies to tackle this issue include increased pay for substitute teachers and ensuring positive work environments to maintain retention.
