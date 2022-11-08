Douglas Henke will remain Kenyon's mayor. Incumbent councilor Kimberly Helgeson was re-elected and Lee Sjolander was elected as a new councilor.
Henke won nearly 64% of the vote with a total of 473. Challenger Trina Kalvig received 253 votes.
"I enjoy the challenge of being mayor, getting to meet people that have the same view I have and also listening to people with different views as how the city should be run and work at a compromise," said Henke in an interview with the Kenyon Leader. "I will continue to make Kenyon a city that is growing and keeping established business along with creating new ones."
Henke, 79, doesn't hold back in his stance on taxes. "I hate taxes just like everyone else. It is something that is necessary," Henke said in the interview with the Kenyon Leader.
The incumbent mayor hopes to maintain the city's budget in 2023, but intends to keep improving Kenyon and keeping it affordable for its residents.
Sjolander finished Tuesday night with a comfortable lead over the other three candidates, securing himself one of two seats on the council up for grabs. Sjolander has been a Kenyon resident since the early 1990s. Sjolander had a 26-year career as Kenyon's chief of police before retiring last year. He received 610 votes, 46% of those cast.
"I’m running for city council because I love this town," Sjolander said in an interview with the Kenyon Leader. "It’s been very good to me and my family and I feel this is a good way to give back to our community. I want to help come up with ways to increase traffic into town as a way to help our local businesses continue to succeed and maybe inspire some to think of making Kenyon their home. I want our city to be inviting and easy to navigate for all, and I hope to be a sounding board and voice for our citizens and city staff."
Helgeson retains her seat with 455 votes, 34.5% of the total. Helgeson replaced Tom Gard in March of this year, and has made a splash with her assistance in organizing several Kenyon events such as the Kenyon Farmer's Market and an outdoor craft vendor event.
"I am a lifelong resident of Kenyon and have a strong passion for seeing city improvements and growing a strong and safe community," Helgeson said in an interview with the Kenyon Leader. "I understand the commitment it takes to address town issues for every citizen and am willing to work to get “our Kenyon” back."
Both council members intend to see that Kenyon reaches its fullest potential. Syverson believes assisted living is essential for Kenyon residents in need after a career in public safety. "I feel we need more multi family housing, recreation options, and I hope to see us assist those with special abilities fill city employment opportunities that work for them."
Helgeson hopes to see growth in residential and commercial development. She believes that as a city, Kenyon should generate more revenue. "By bringing in new businesses and new homeowners we will be able to do just that."