Past resignations led to an unusual four open seats for different durations on the Nerstrand City Council. The incumbent mayor also was elected. All races were uncontested.
Incumbent Jennifer Schwab and newcomer Carrie Turi were elected to four-year seats. Schwab received 95 votes and Turi received 69 votes. Turi will replace Monica Gernandt, who decided not to seek reelection after serving for 12 years.
Incumbents Daniel Pfleger and John Harris garnered seats in the special council election. Pfleger received 93 votes and Harris received 88 votes.
While council terms are typically four years, Pfleger and Harris won seats for two years.
The special election was called after one councilor died and another council member moved out of the city and had to resign. Pfleger and Harris were appointed to fill the seats for a year until the special election. They both decided to run to stay in the seats for another two years.
Mayor Todd Evavold also started out as an appointee after the former mayor moved and had to resign. He has been in office since August 2021 and his only challenge to keep the seat for two more years was six write-in votes.
