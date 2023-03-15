A new Dollar General could soon provide Wanamingo area residents with a retail option close to home, but the project is still in the development stage as the city continues its negotiations with a Pennsylvania-based real estate brokerage spearheading the deal.

Dollar General

Dollar General may soon set up shop in Wanamingo. Pictured here is a Dollar General store that opened in Le Sueur in 2021. (File photo/southernminn.com)

