A new Dollar General could soon provide Wanamingo area residents with a retail option close to home, but the project is still in the development stage as the city continues its negotiations with a Pennsylvania-based real estate brokerage spearheading the deal.
The proposed development was a topic of discussion at the Wanamingo City Council meeting and Economic Development Authority meeting Tuesday. In addition to providing traditional dollar store items, the new store would include food and other grocery store-type products.
With a model of providing an affordable retail option in smaller communities, Dollar General has experienced rapid growth and now has more than 19,000 locations nationwide. Locally, Dollar General has found success in places like Morristown, Le Center, Le Sueur and West Concord.
Dollar General officials initially expressed interest in putting their store at 677 Third Ave. Located along Highway 60 and in front of Springcroft Apartments, the site was previously home to 60 Stop gas station and convenience store, with convenient access to Highway 60.
Developer MSP Properties appeared set to build on the property before determining that, due to its status as home to a former gas station, at least some environmental cleanup would be needed before it could potentially host the store.
“There were some contaminants from having a gas station and oil tanks (on site) over the years,” said City Administrator Michael Boulton. “They don’t have any interest in mitigating it, whether it’s a small amount or a large amount.”
Subsequently, Dollar General turned its attention to the property directly to the east. Owned by Lew Groth, the 14.8-acre site is currently farmland but lies within city limits and already has access to city sewer and water.
However, Dollar General only needs 1.5 acres of land for its store and had little interest in owning the remaining land. Instead, project broker James J. Wilding Jr. proposed subdividing the property between developers, the EDA and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Under the proposal, 10.3 acres would be sold to the EDA at a price of $1 and an additional three acres will be reserved for the construction of a new road on the property connecting the site with Highway 60 and residential areas. Much of the cost of building the new road would likely be assessed to the project’s developers.
The EDA could use its 10.3 acres of land as it sees fit, opening the door to additional commercial development along Highway 60. Councilors and EDA members expressed support for the overall proposal, but securing access to the Highway could be a major issue.
As Highway 60 is controlled by the state of Minnesota, a development agreement will need to be reached with MnDOT. Councilors expressed hope that such an agreement could allow Dollar General to enjoy direct access to Highway 60.
While developer MSP Properties and Dollar General have executed a sales agreement with Groth and secured key permits, Boulton suggested that with how much work remains to be done, it’s likelier than not that the store won’t actually open until next year.
“Putting in a road like that doesn’t happen overnight,” he said. “I would think that, at earliest, you might be able to put that together and get a bid out this year, but I doubt you’d have it built by the time winter starts.”