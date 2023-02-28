Concerned by the sizable price tag, the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners has pumped the brakes on a proposed expansion of broadband internet backed by Dennison Mayor Jeffrey Flaten.
The proposal from Twin Cities-based OurTech Co-Op, a recently launched Technology Services Cooperative, would provide broadband to 125 households and 80 businesses, farms or “community anchor institutions” which are currently considered to be underserved.
While the project would be OurTech’s first broadband project, the co-op is planning to partner with Quest Technology Services to complete the project’s construction. California-based Quest is among the largest and most experienced firms on the market, with four decades of experience.
The proposed project would provide broadband exceeding the target upload and download goals which state law has set for 2026. Almost all of Dennison proper currently has service through Metronet, infrastructure which the company laid without state or local assistance.
In addition to providing broadband for Dennison, the project would provide high-quality broadband to parts of Northfield and Wheeling townships in rural Rice County. Thus, the project’s costs could be split between Rice and Goodhue counties.
The project is pricey no matter how you cut it, with a cost of over $6.1 million. That’s a cost of roughly $30,000 per property covered. Almost all broadband projects recently funded by the board have had costs of $10,000 per property or less.
OurTech is seeking state grant dollars for about $4.6 million, but is asking both Rice and Goodhue counties to split the remainder. The city of Dennison hasn’t provided funding. The company says it has spent $18,500 on the project but didn’t commit to spending more.
The biggest reason for the exorbitant price tag is that the broadband would offer three lines to each household, setting the stage for a competitive market which OurTech Executive Director Jared Petersen would lower costs and increase product quality in the long run.
“Providers worry that if they have an open access model, it reduces their ability to command a higher price for their services,” Petersen told the commissioners at their Feb. 21 meeting. “By injecting an anti-trust model into the way we’re doing things, we’re returning power to the homeowner.”
Flaten defended the proposal, arguing that working with OurTech could provide a “unique opportunity” to expand internet access in a way that could make his small community more appealing to businesses, workers and families in the long term.
“I’m frustrated with the inability to get certain services in my small town,” Flaten said. “It would be nice to have that broadband bridge there. I don’t know how broadband can get throughout the county without innovative steps.”
At nearly $771,000, the proposed county share exceeds the less than $614,000 the county has in remaining funds for broadband expansion provided by the federal government’s American Rescue Plan. And it would cost more than any other project approved using that funding.
As a startup following the co-operative model, Petersen and OurTech Board Chair Hyon Kim said that OurTech would have a hard time acquiring additional investment for what they described as a “low density pilot project.”
Still, the price tag even gave the area’s Commissioner Todd Greseth pause.
As much as he might support increased opportunities for Dennison residents, Greseth said the project felt like a luxury given that Dennison residents enjoy at least some broadband through MetroNet, while some county residents still have nothing.
Well aware that commissioners would be deeply concerned by the per-property price tag, County Administrator Scott Arneson encouraged the board to consider a full menu of options, not just a simple denial or approval of the proposal.
Arneson suggested that one option could be to work with Northfield Net and Metronet to see if they would be interested in expanding services in the area. However, the most popular proposal was to wait, asking OurTech to refine its proposal and potentially seek additional funding.
Commissioner Jason Majerus dismissed the $30,000 per property price tag as “not feasible, not realistic” and endorsed a full rejection of the proposal. Although the project would serve some yownship residents without current broadband, Majerus said that many of those residents could likely receive at least some internet service through a satellite option.
However, Board Chair Linda Flanders talked with a resident from rural Dennison who struggles to reliably access the internet. Flanders shared that the service to this household is so weak that only one person at a time, at best, can reliably access the internet.
Even when confronted with OurTech’s high price tag, the resident expressed support for the proposed project. Still, Flanders concluded that she would have a very difficult time supporting the project as currently structured, arguing that the price tag was simply too high to serve many residents who already have some broadband service.
“The question of broadband and needing broadband, I don’t see is the issue,” she said. “My opinion as well is that the cost per home that does have some ability to have broadband is higher than we really can afford.”