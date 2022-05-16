Many communities in southern Minnesota, including Goodhue, Cannon Falls, Pine Island, Zumbrota and West Concord, contract with Chatfield-based Community Economic Development Associates.
The nonprofit organization provides the cities with support on a wide range of community development projects, depending on the level of assistance desired.
In Kenyon, a Community Economic Development Associates (CEDA) staff member will be working on the Kenyon Business Park and the downtown area come July.
The Kenyon City Council on May 10 approved the recommendation from the Kenyon Economic Development Authority for the city to contract eight hours a week with a CEDA staff member.
Prior to the council's approval, City Administrator Mark Vahlsing said CEDA previously has worked with the city for one day a week on marketing plans for the business park.
The hourly rate is $89 per hour, adding up to $27,770 annually.
This year's cost would be half of that amount, since the CEDA staff person will not be able to begin until July 1. Vahlsing said federal pandemic relief funds could help with some of the costs.
CEDA Vice President Chris Giesen said the benefits of contracting with the nonprofit organization include that all team members are available to assist in projects that a community may encounter.
Giesen said business planning is one service that could be provided, along with growing a one-on-one relationship with business owners.
Vahlsing said the EDA members were excited about it, especially for the downtown assistance it could provide.
Council member Mary Bailey, who is also a business owner in Kenyon, said when she was first getting her business up and going, she had very little information about how to establish new connections.
Doug Klatt, who is also a business owner but attended the meeting for another agenda item, agreed that a service like that would have been helpful in starting up his thrift store.
Council member Kim Helgeson said she was in favor of the expenditure if federal funds are used. She added CEDA is already familiar with Kenyon, and has experience working with other small towns in the region.
"Anything we can do to get support for businesses in town is great," Helgeson said.
Mayor Doug Henke agreed with Helgeson and said it would be money well spent.
Bailey said the timing is perfect, with talk of a new business coming to town and other business owners planning on retiring in the near future.
"We will want to fill those places in, instead of letting them sit empty," she said.
Henke asked Giesen if the contracted staff member would be able to attend council meetings to provide an update. Giesen said that would depend on the duties the city would like the staff member to perform, and if time would allow it. A report would be provided at meetings to keep both the EDA and council informed.
Council member Dan Rechtzigel said it will be good for businesses to have someone available to navigate through the different programs and opportunities available.
"There are lots of programs out there, but sometimes you have to jump through hoops and hurdles to figure them out," he said.