The smell of freshly baked goods wafted from the back-room kitchen through the rest of the Gunderson House.
In the Victorian-style home, the Kenyon Historical Society hosted its annual bake sale and cookie walk. Volunteers were in every room preparing cookies, greeting guests, retrieving pre-orders, and ensuring the cookie walk ran smoothly. The well-oiled machine has been going on for about a decade.
Cookies came from a number of places. This year, the nine members of the Kenyon Historical Society Board each brought in a different type of cookie. Some included chocolate buckeyes, molasses, and a peanut butter cookie with a Reese's cup in its center. The family consumer science class at Kenyon-Wanamingo schools made and donated 19 dozen decorated sugar cookies.
The annual cookie walk, even in its preparation, brought the community together. To Deb Paquin and Norene Story, this is what it does best.
"We get people into the house because the house actually belongs to the city of Kenyon. We just maintain it," Paquin said. "It's [Kenyon residents'] house so they should be able to be in it once in a while."
"Things like this really help small communities," Story said.
Veteran volunteers gathered in the main room and reminisced about past cookie walks, and about their childhoods and their former Kenyon teachers. They laughed and celebrated the holiday season, all in between helping guests and preparing cookies.
Bags of preorders lined the stairs with guests coming in every few minutes to pick up their cookies. Guests participating in the cookie walk were each given a plate and made their way around the house, collecting cookies from the dining room and music room.
At the end of their walk, their plates were weighed and they paid by the pound or by the dozen. At the table, Kenyon Historical Society ornaments were available for purchase.
Because of COVID-19, the Historical Society implemented a preorder system. Guests could park outside in their cars and volunteers would bring them their bags of cookies.
Despite guests arriving to walk through the house, preorders were still a hit. Corly Monroe, a former district teacher and Historical Society board member, attributes this to the increased cost of baking supplies. To Kenyon residents, purchasing a lump-sum of cookies is more feasible than making their own.
"It was good last year," Monroe said. " But it was way more this year with the preorders. This has been a good year because there's a lot of people who don't want to bake."
All the money goes toward the maintenance of the Gunderson House for repairs or supplies.