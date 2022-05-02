The Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board is updating the district's strategic plan. With the current plan expiring, board members are focusing on the areas of culture and curriculum.
Discussions about the strategic planning process continued on at the board's meeting on April 25.
Superintendent Bryan Boysen said the district's leadership team discussed the list board members came up with and said it would be wise to advocate more time for board and administration discussion
He also plans on putting a survey together to send to families who have chosen to open enroll into another district, and to those who are homeschooling.
"We need to continue to collaborate," Boysen told the board.
Boysen proposed the development of a summer retreat as a time where the board can get together with leadership to brainstorm ideas and hone in on the district's finances.
While federal funding has helped in many ways, Boysen said that is only a one-time payment, and the district should treat it as the last time they will receive federal funding due to COVID.
"I think it will be very beneficial as we continue to strategically plan, to get together in the summer," Boysen said. "We can come up with a good financial plan moving forward."
He recommended the board begin looking at their schedules and discuss a date at the May 9 work session.
Marilyn Syverson said a retreat is long overdue. As a high-functioning board, the school board member said it's important to do formerly evaluations.
"I would really look forward to seeing us get together and working on this," Syverson said. "Finances are everything. As much as we like to focus on academics and outcomes, when finances get in the way, we can't do any of that. We have the momentum moving in the right direction. So let's get back to chugging up the mountain."
Also on board with the continued collaboration and time to brainstorm, board chair Tonya Craig suggested starting a rough draft for the strategic plan.
Board member Debb Paquin asked Craig if she was referring to session the board had where they brainstormed various ideas.
Paquin added, "Are you talking about taking these items, prioritizing them and making a plan?"
Craig agreed, and said she is interested in hearing comments from the leadership team about the board's notes.
Responding to a letter received from a community member about a past discussion about the strategic plan, Paquin stressed the importance of collaboration with the strategic planning process, between both board members and administration.
"We are involved in this process, very much so," Paquin said. "It's not like we're throwing it to the wind and hoping that seeds get planted somewhere. The board is very invested in this process and are working with everybody involved. All of the stakeholders have input. We are creating this strategic plan together. We are working on it. This isn't something that is going to happen overnight."
Boysen added the summer retreat will help with collaboration.
During the brainstorm session with board members last month, numerous existing programs and offerings from the school were listed under the curriculum portion of the list. Reinforcing all of the opportunities K-W offers, board member Kevin Anderson said he felt like many people are unaware of the course offerings available to students.
"I was one of those people," Anderson said. "I haven't looked at all of the high school planning coursework. I was really impressed with all of the opportunities they offer…We have a lot of good courses already we can promote. We have people who are talented and would like to do things."
High School Principal Matt Ryan was in attendance at the meeting and shared some insight on all of the different offerings provided and what administrators keep in mind when developing the schedule.
He said building the schedule includes the balance of including both core requirements for graduation and as many electives as the district can offer.
"I think we're trying to sell the experience of, you can stay here, fill up your eight-period day, and be in robotics, knowledge bowl, choir, and/or sports," Ryan said. "These are all things you don't necessarily get to be a part of if you choose to move on with the PSEO option. It's just about trying to create that full experience for students."
A survey is sent out to students in late winter. Students are in the drivers seat of deciding what options they would like or where their interests are in existing offerings. All of those findings, Ryan said, get turned into a master schedule.
Some of the hands-on classes, Ryan said, include woodworking, STEM, carpentry, agronomy, landscape, animal productions, innovative foods and AP/CIS classes.
"We can't be everything to everyone. But we can be a lot of things to a lot of people," Ryan said. "Course offerings are a nice balance to that."
Dove-tailing off some of Ryan's list of offerings, Anderson added other opportunities like accounting, marketing, digital music, web design and personal finance, which come through the WETC program.