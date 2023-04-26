Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Knights may soon have a newly renamed football field to call home, with more than 350 residents, alumni and friends of the district signing a petition to rename Kenyon’s football field after legendary teacher, coach and athletic director Ralph Hagberg.
Scott Nelson, a 1980 graduate of Kenyon High School and member of the K-W Athletic Hall of Fame, spoke passionately at Monday night’s School Board meeting, asking Board Members to bestow an honor upon Coach Hagberg which he views as long overdue.
Nelson, who served as a teacher, coach and athletic director himself before recently retiring, began the petition about three weeks ago. He said he’s wanted to do something to recognize Hagberg for years, but had struggled to find the time until now.
Before launching the effort, Nelson consulted with Hagberg and his family, who were touched by the idea and enthusiastically on board with it. He added that nearly everyone else whose life was touched in some way by Hegberg has been just as supportive.
“He meant a lot to a lot of people,” Nelson said. “He’s had a lot of honors already but I think this one would kind of be the candle on top of that cake, so to speak.”
A standout three-sport athlete in High School, Hegberg attended St. Olaf College before serving in the Army. He then started his career in education in 1959, serving as a biology, health education and physical education teacher in Kenyon.
Hagberg served as Kenyon’s athletic director for a decade ,while also coaching football, baseball, track, basketball and softball. He retired as head football coach following the 1979 season, after an impressive 21-year run, where his teams went 112-58-6.
Recognized far and wide for his outstanding leadership, Hagberg has been inducted into the Minnesota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Region 1 Athletics Director Hall of Fame, and the K-W Athletic Hall of Fame as part of its inaugural class.
Nelson, who played on Hagberg’s final football team, emphasized that Hagberg has made contributions to the community which stretch far beyond his many storied achievements. Even today, at 88 years old, Hagberg is still an enthusiastic supporter of St. Olaf and K-W athletics.
“These awards and knowing him as well as I do, do not touch or compare to the positive influence he has had on countless Kenyon and K-W students and athletes,” Nelson said. “Being a leader in the school, community and his church was all just part of the Hagberg package.”
While the board didn’t take any immediate action on the request, the proposal has strong support and will be discussed at next month’s work session. Nelson said that he envisions a sign or plaque in honor of Coach Hagberg could be posted on the tower next to the field.
Superintendent contract
Following Nelson’s presentation, the board unanimously approved a final contract with incoming Superintendent Beth Giese, bringing the district’s four-month search to find a replacement for outgoing Superintendent and Elementary School Principal Bryan Boysen to a formal end.
The contract agreement was reached just one week after the board decided in a special meeting to offer the position to Giese, an experienced school administrator who previously served as superintendent in Cannon Falls and St. Francis.
Giese was the lone candidate vying for the position after Waverly-Shell Rock Superintendent Ed Klamfoth and retired Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Superintendent Joel Whitehurst both withdrew from consideration before the final round of interviews.
She emerged from a pool of nine highly qualified candidates, impressing the board with her enthusiasm and experience. The search process was led by former K-W Superintendent Jeff Pesta through his one-man search firm, Rising Tide School Board Services.
With the district facing deep cuts after falling into statutory operating debt, the position advertised was a strictly part-time Superintendent position consisting of two days per week in the office and a third day of remote work.
While there was some concern about how administrative duties would be met without a full-time administrator in charge, most of the board came to the conclusion that pursuing the greatest savings possible in administrative expenses was most important.
In the end, the district’s Personnel Committee appeared to at least partially reverse course, ultimately agreeing to hire Giese for a full-time position that will include duties as elementary school principal. Board member A.J. Lindell said that, compared to Boysen’s current agreement, the new contract will provide $70,000 in savings.
“It was the best option for Beth to be here on a full-time basis,” he said. “We have an energetic leader on the horizon.”