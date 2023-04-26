Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Knights may soon have a newly renamed football field to call home, with more than 350 residents, alumni and friends of the district signing a petition to rename Kenyon’s football field after legendary teacher, coach and athletic director Ralph Hagberg.

On hand for the 2022 Kenyon-Wanamingo Hall of Fame ceremony was football coach Ralph Hagberg (right), who is being greeted on the left by one of his former players from that team Tim Torgerson. (File photo/southernminn.com)
The Kenyon-Wanamingo football field plays host to Knights home games. (File photo/southernminn.com)

