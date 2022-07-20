The Fun Lil’ Band in Rice County garners members from all types of professions — from pastors, accountants, cashiers, farmers, medical doctors, nurses, social workers, students, mechanics, teachers, office clerks and gardeners.

Relay for Life performance

The Fun Lil’ Band in Rice County performs at the Rice County Relay for Life last August. (Photos courtesy of Jane Egerdahl)
Straight River Arts Festival performance

The Fun Lil’ Band in Rice County performs during the Straight River Arts Festival in May.

