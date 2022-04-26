In times of major crisis or natural disasters, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the “rapid deployment of command centers to mobilize resources and coordinate multi-agencies rescue efforts are critical to saving lives and property.”
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department has been researching and identifying possible funding sources for the purchase of a new mobile command and communications vehicle (MCCV) for the last two years.
Sheriff Marty Kelly presented the department’s findings to the County Board of Commissioners during April meetings. He recommended commissioners authorize the Sheriff’s Office to apply for the Port Security Grant for a MCCV.
The Port Security Grant would require Goodhue County to fund a 25% local match of nearly $172,000. The grant would provide nearly $516,000.
Kelly said the application process for the grant requires the department to identify funding sources to meet the 25% match requirement. Those funds would not be needed until 2023. He requested the County Board approve budgeting the nearly $172,000 in the 2023 Capital Plan.
If the Sheriff’s Office is not awarded the grant, the match funds would be removed from the 2023 Capital Plan. Other funding avenues would then have to be explored.
County Commissioners were on board with Kelly starting on the application, but some commissioners were hung up on some unknowns. The board opted to wait until the grant has opened up to move forward with the request. In the meantime, the board hoped for some of their questions to be answered.
Commissioner Brad Anderson wanted to know more about the process that would be followed to decide when and how the MCCV is used, along with how it will be staffed and how long it will be at one site.
“All of those questions, I think we need to know,” Anderson said on April 19. “I think we need to know that kind of process before we fully support this and move forward. I am OK with starting to work on it, but I’m not ready to commit to $171,000 today.”
Board Chair Jason Majerus said he was also not up for supporting the Sheriff’s Office request until their questions are answered.
Commissioner Linda Flanders said an area law enforcement agency needs to have an updated MCCV. She noted the city of Red Wing’s mobile command vehicle is outdated and would not be capable for a backup without significant upgrades. And the Prairie Island Tribal Police’s MCCV vehicle being difficult to rely on, she said, since locations in Prairie Island Indian Community would take priority.
“It makes most sense for it to be the county,” Flanders said. “If we could wait, and not make a decision yet, that might be best. But I do think somebody needs one.”
The proposed MCCV could be used county-wide for any fire department or law enforcement incident, said Kelly. He reached out to all the fire departments in Goodhue County and asked if they would support the request and write letters of support to be included in the grant application. Kelly also planned on meeting with police chiefs to ask for their support, and include it with the grant applications.
“This could be used collaboratively and we would see an increase in use and an asset that would benefit all of Goodhue County,” Kelly said.
Kelly said the vehicle could serve as an incident command post and an alternate emergency operations center with include mobile 911 answering capabilities.
While difficult to justify how often the command unit is used now, since the department’s current one is not easily deployable without a one-ton truck to pull it, Kelly said if they had a mobile vehicle, its use would be increased.
Kelly shared a couple examples where a mobile vehicle would have been easy to deploy to be used collaboratively.
The Wanamingo Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal and Southeast Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner could have used it during a fatal fire investigation in Wanamingo.
Another situation would enable easier deployment around the county for vaccination clinics, instead of trying to find locations willing to host the events. Kelly said a mobile vehicle could be set up in any city parking lot and be easily accessible.
The existing mobile command trailer is 17 years old. Kelly said it has no ability to expand or be updated to meet today’s technologies and it is becoming unreliable.
The Sheriff’s Office preparedness plans, Kelly said, require a working asset for any matter that may take place at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant, Lake Byllesby Dam or other critical infrastructure.
Commissioner Todd Greseth, who has emergency medical services experience, showed support for the MCCV.
“I am all on board,” Greseth said. “I’ve been on scenes where we had it and have seen how beneficial it is.”
He also shared some insight from a friend who is a retired Homeland Security employee. With all of the unknowns happening in the world right now, Greseth said there just might be a situation where this MCCV is really needed.
“This is for preparation. It’s a vital tool for our officers and our entire county. We don’t know what’s going to happen,” Greseth said.
At the April 5 meeting, Greseth also had stressed the importance of safety for both responders and community members.
“We ask these folks to help us and protect us. I am 100% for having every option available for them,” he said.
In agreement with Greseth’s comments, Kelly said, “We don’t know what’s coming down the pipe. This world has changed.”
The County Board will continue to discuss the Sheriff’s Office request until the grant opening has taken place.