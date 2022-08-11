Goodhue County and the Goodhue County Fair declare Friday Aug. 12 as "Ray Sands Day."

Ray Sands, leader of The Polka Dots, was awarded with the Goodhue County Citizen of the Year award last January. Goodhue County and the Goodhue County Fair recognize Sands for his fixture in the music scene by declaring Aug. 12 'Ray Sands Day.' (Photo courtesy of Kristy Jacobson)

 

