...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
1 of 7
Holly Carlstrom plays the motorist in the K-W production of “Clue on Stage.” (Thomas Neuger photos/southernminn.com)
The Kenyon-Wanamingo Theater Department’s upcoming production is a theatrical depiction of the classic board game Clue.
In “Clue on Stage,” several guests including but not limited to Professor Plum, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard attend a dinner party only for the host (Mr. Boddy) to be suspiciously killed. The object of the game is to gather evidence and through the process of elimination, figure out who, where and how Mr. Boddy was killed.
The play takes elements from the game and turns them into a lighthearted mystery with seemingly no perfect solution. The play varies from the game by being a continuous narrative instead of a purely retrospective investigation.
Also unlike the game, in the play characters are given personalities, backstories, motives and jokes to spare.
The buildup to this production this weekend was plagued with poor weather, with Director Randy Hockinson saying “the mystery of our play this year was not only, who did it, but what weather was going to disrupt our practice and performance schedule.”
Hockinson also expressed his appreciation for those who are taking part in the play.
“I am very proud of how our students have dedicated extra time to bringing this challenging comedy to life,” he said.
The set includes multiple rooms within Boddy Manor, including board game favorites such as the study, the lounge and the library.
The play is an adaptation of the 1985 mystery-comedy film by the same name written by Jonathan Lynn.
The student cast and crew consists of Louis Breimhurst, Brady Bauer, Jordan Blowers, Riley Huschle, Erin Christenson, Landon Trump, Ashley Rechtzigel, Addison Donkers, Flint Stevenson, Hailee Bolton, Holly Carlstrom, Elsie Braaten, Olivar Breyer, Adalee Geisinger, Tate Lewis-Douville, Ezrehn Degen-Septer, James DeWitt, Alex Elzen, Joel Helland, Grace Nystuen, Anna Syverson, and Mad Dog.