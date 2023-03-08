The Kenyon-Wanamingo Theater Department’s upcoming production is a theatrical depiction of the classic board game Clue.

Randy Hockinson is directing the K-W production of “Clue on Stage,” which is being performed Friday for students and Saturday and Sunday for the public.
Colonel Mustard (Brady Bauer) and Miss Scarlet (Erin Christenson) search for evidence in the K-W production of “Clue on Stage.” (Thomas Neuger photos/southernminn.com)

